Richland Area Chamber of Commerce building
The Richland Area Chamber of Commerce. 

 Emily Dech, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development has been named a finalist for the 2023 Chamber of the Year award, presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).

ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Va., that has over 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.