MANSFIELD — The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development has been named a finalist for the 2023 Chamber of the Year award, presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).
ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Va., that has over 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.
The award, sponsored by Personify, is the most prestigious and competitive recognition presented annually by ACCE. It recognizes the leadership role chambers of commerce have in their communities. Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as education, transportation, economic prosperity, and quality of life.
"This year's finalists truly represent excellence in the chamber industry," said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. "Through their roles as community partners, thought leaders, and innovative problem solvers, each has demonstrated what it means to be a catalyst for growth and regional prosperity. We congratulate them on this achievement."
Chamber of the Year winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 1, during the Awards Show at ACCE's Annual Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah.
"It is a true honor to have our work at the Chamber recognized by our peers from across the country. The team at the Chamber works hard to build our community up, and this is something we share with our whole community," replied Jodie Perry, CCE, IOM, CCEO-AP, COO of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development.
Board Chair, Jay Goyal, remarked, "I am incredibly excited and proud of our team for achieving this honor. We have an amazing group and it is so validating to have them recognized."
Chambers of commerce interested in competing for the award must first qualify by participating in a vigorous multi-stage process. Organizations entering the Chamber of the Year competition must meet minimum thresholds in at least three of five key performance areas in ACCE's Annual Chamber Operations Survey, including net revenue and assets, membership account retention, and membership dollar retention.
Qualifying chambers enter the competition with a written application addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work. Applications are scored by peer chamber executives to determine finalists. Winners are selected from among finalists based on an interview before a panel of experienced chamber professionals.
To ensure the fairest competition, applicants are grouped into four categories based on: annual revenue, membership, area population, and other factors.
For more than a century, the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development has supported economic development throughout the Mansfield, Ohio, and Richland County area and offered valuable benefits to its membership by supporting business growth and building a business-friendly climate in the Richland County area. In 2022 alone, the Chamber supported 56 businesses by awarding over $1 million in COVID grants for Food/Beverage, Tourism and Lodging in Richland County. The Chamber also supported the distribution of over $40 million in Richland County ARPA dollars, cleared the way for redevelopment of the Westinghouse A Building brownfield site, supported the countywide housing study, partnered with Destination Mansfield – Richland County to co-lead the community branding project, raised awareness of career opportunities through the Richland Works project, and contributed to many other projects.