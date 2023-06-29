As organizers began work on the plan, it became clear the branding campaign needed to encompass far more than just downtown Mansfield. It became a true countywide effort, including all cities, villages and rural locations.
The goal was to produce a brand that reflects the entire county and allow it to speak with one voice.
The $100,000 effort gained financial support from the Richland County Foundation, Destination Mansfield-Richland County, Richland Area Chamber & RCDG, City of Mansfield, Mechanics Bank, OhioHealth, Park National Bank, Richland County Commissioners, and Richland Source.
Organizers selected Medium Giant, an agency with offices in Texas and Oklahoma, to assist with the development of the plan, which was officially rolled out in the spring of 2022.
The local effort includes a website, BrandRichland.com, that offers local residents, organizations and government entities the tools needed to incorporate the branding into their own projects and events.
The next step, local officials said, is pushing that availability message out to remaining government partners and then to other organizations.
For example, a quick check of websites Thursday for the Ontario 4th of July Festival, Shelby Bicycle Days and Lexington Blueberry Festival didn't have any of the branding connections.
"In the marketing guide, we said we would start with our government partners. So that's kind of where we're kind of finishing our tour. We do need to get to Butler and Shiloh and Lucas still, but we've talked with everyone else," said Jodie Perry, chief operating officer of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development.
"But then, we want to hit beyond that to people that can use it. We haven't prompted it, but hopefully, as we're kind of doing this more publicly, they will realize they can use it," Perry said.
The tax generates about $2.3 million annually for the public child welfare agency.
The levy also allows the child protective service agency to "pull down" federal funding, according to agency Finance Director Kevin Goshe, meaning the loss of the levy would mean the loss of those dollars.
As a renewal, the levy will not cost local property owners any additional taxes. The levy was first approved in 1984, Goshe said, and is due to expire at the end of 2024.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.