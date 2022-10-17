Steve Strickling

Mansfield Fire Department Chief Steve Strickling speaks during a City Council meeting in June. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Rising call volumes for medical emergencies has prompted the need for a new assistant chief in the Mansfield Fire Department, according to Chief Steve Strickling.

Mansfield City Council is expected to discuss the request on Tuesday evening.

