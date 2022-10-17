-- vote to award funds for damage claims to LeWanda Jefferson ($250) of 602 Heineman Blvd. and Nancy Jones ($2,000) of 1602 N. Stewart Road. Jefferson's property was damaged when a tree on city property fell onto it in December 2021. Jones sustained damage from a sewer backup on property she owns at 627 Springmill St. in June.
-- vote on the demolitions of structures at 150 Crouse St., 277 Miller St., 324 Prescott St. and 610 W. Fourth St.
-- vote on the proposed annexation of one acre of land located on the east side of Possum Run Road in Madison Township into the City of Mansfield. Council is also expected to vote on what services the city will provide to the property.
-- vote on the 10-year lease of hanger 526 at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport to Teresa Eilenfield. The initial term of the lease will be for $2,000 a year.
-- vote on the 10-year lease of 2.171 acres of real estate at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport to The Gorman-Rupp Co. for $9,990 per year.
-- vote on the acceptance of a $33,056 grant from the Ohio Crime Victims Assistance Office to be used by the Mansfield Law Director's office for assistance of local crime victims.
-- vote on the acceptance of a $47,100 grant from the Richland County Foundation for improvements at Deer Park along South Home Road.
-- vote on the acceptance of a $1,000 grant from Walmart for use in the Mansfield Police Department K-9 program.
-- vote on the acceptance of a $250,000 grant from the National Institute of Justice under the Forensic DNA Backlog Reduction Program to be used in the Mansfield Police Department's crime lab. Funds are used to pay for a DNA analyst and DNA technician.
-- vote on the acceptance of a $142,200 grant from the Ohio Dept. of Transportation for a wind cone project at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The grant requires a $37,800 match from the city, which will be paid for using a portion of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds.
-- vote to authorize payment of $15,650.50 to Thomson Asphalt for work already done on the Park Avenue/Mulberry Street parking lot.
-- discuss during caucus allowing the public works director to seek bids for engineering and planning services related to the inspection of sewers using CCTV equipment and other inflow and infiltration investigation techniques.
-- discuss during caucus amending the city's water rate structures.
Council's evening Tuesday begins with a public utilities meeting at 6 p.m. A finance committee meeting is planned for 6:45 p.m. Council caucus is scheduled at 7 p.m., followed by the legislative session.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
