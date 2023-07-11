Lucas tower

Verizon announced Monday that its wireless services for residents is now active on the 300-foot public safety tower in the Village of Lucas. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Verizon Wireless had an advertising campaign years ago that asked a simple question: "Can you hear me now?"

As of Monday, if that question was asked on a cell phone from the Village of Lucas, the answer would be "yes."

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

