Civilian Conservation Corps in Loudonville

The Civilian Conservation Corps is shown here working in the Mohican Forest near Loudonville.

LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville will close out its Speaker Series with a look at the history and legacy of Camp Mohican and the Civilian Conservation Corps effort in Mohican State Forest.

The program is slated for Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m.

