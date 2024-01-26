MANSFIELD — Have you ever wondered what 4-H is all about? How to get involved? What the program might offer for your young person? What projects are available for members to take?

Richland County 4-H will offer two 4-H program and projects explore days in February. Both events are free and open to current and prospective members to learn more about the 4-H program.

4-H Promotion Day – Young people already enrolled in 4-H or those considering 4-H membership will want to attend the 4-H Promotion Day on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the TSC Store, 2727 Fourth Street, Ontario from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The target of this event is a fun-filled day of learning about 4-H, specifically in the animal areas. Participants can get involved with a scavenger hunt, a poultry clinic (10 a.m.), a horse talk (noon) and/or Quality Assurance classes at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

There will be live animals to meet and learn more about. A concession stand and baked goods will also round out the free event.

4-H Explore Expo – 4-H is more than “cows and cooking.” The program offers great learning experiences for kids in town or in the rural areas. 4-H has many still and small animal projects that would be great learning experiences for children.

The 4-H Explore Expo on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in the Longview Center, 1495 W. Longview Avenue, Mansfield from 6:30 to 8 p.m. will highlight many of these popular projects.

The 4-H Explore Expo will have current 4-H members and advisors on hand to answer questions about projects such as photography, cake decorating, rabbits, poultry, dog obedience, clothing and accessorizing, foods and nutrition, health, self-determined, STEM, woodworking, and shooting sports.

Participants will be given a passport to explore the variety of projects and then be rewarded with a small prize. Parents and family members are welcome to join prospective 4-H members in this free, hands-on learning experience.