MANSFIELD — Richland County Agricultural Society leaders may seek a $300,000 loan to finalize funding for a new $1.2 million show arena at the fairgrounds.

That was the general consensus Thursday morning after county commissioners met with a trio of society leaders, including local attorney David Dick, a member of the show arena committee and also the senior fair board livestock committee.

Fair officials planned to meet with Richland County Treasurer Bart Hamilton and perhaps private financial institutions to discuss the loan.

The project, which the society has been discussing for the past few years, would provide a new 9,200-square foot building that would provide additional safety for spectators and those showing animals, and increase revenue opportunities for the fairgrounds.

Fundraising, including a year-long contract with Chriss Harris Consulting, helped raise about $1 million. There is $924,188 in the account as of Thursday, according to Dick, after payments to the consultant and Adena Construction for pre-construction planning.

Construction costs have continued to climb in recent years, according to Dick. He said it would cost an estimated $1.5 million to build the structure originally desired, including a complete HVAC system and restrooms.

The current plan appears to be a new arena with heating in the show arena area and heating/cooling in the bathrooms and office area. It would include an exhaust fan system for cooling in the arena area.

Dick said the revised proposal is not what fair officials initially envisioned and that all of the fair board members are not in complete agreement on how to proceed.

“But something, in my opinion, (and) I’m speaking for myself, something is better than nothing,” Dick said.

Christy Keith, vice president of the senior fair board, asked commissioners if additional funding was available from the county, which has previously allocated $50,000 to the project and also forgave the last $37,000 of a loan that fair officials could use on the project.

Commissioners also pointed to about $750,000 awarded to the fairgrounds in American Rescue Plan Act funding, most of which was used on a new roof at Fairhaven Hall.

“We’re not going to take money from the general fund to loan to you,” Commissioner Darrell Banks said.

Commissioner Tony Vero also suggested that fair officials contact state Rep. Marilyn John to learn if state capital grant funding could be available.