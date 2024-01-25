GREEN TOWNSHIP — A Loudonville man was killed Wednesday night after a two-vehicle crash on State Route 39, according to the Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Rickie Bilger, 71, of Loudonville, was taken by the Perrysville Fire Department to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The Highway Patrol Post responded to an injury crash involving a church bus and a passenger car on State Route 39 near Township Road 749 at approximately 6:15 p.m. in Green Township.

A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was operated southbound on State Route 39 by Bilger. A 2011 Thomas Built church bus was operated northbound on State Route 39 by 68-year-old David Switzer of Loudonville.

The Chevrolet and Thomas Built bus collided within the middle of both travel lanes, the Patrol stated.

The Thomas Built church bus traveled off of the west edge of State Route 39, struck a ditch line and came to rest.

The Equinox was redirected facing northbound and came to rest in the southbound travel lane adjacent to the west edge of State Route 39.

There were four passengers on the bus and one occupant was taken to Wooster Community Hospital by the Loudonville Fire Department, authorities stated.

Bilger was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash, the Patrol reported. Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Loudonville Police Department, Perrysville Fire Department, Loudonville Fire Department, and Bates Garage and Towing.

State Route 39 was closed for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated and the vehicles recovered from the area.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.