Lisa Kay Baker, age 61, of Shelby, died Thursday morning, January 25, 2024 at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital.

Lisa was born September 13, 1962 in Oregon, Ohio to Dennis L. and Sirje (Nepp) Welling. A 1980 graduate of Clay High School in Oregon, her education continued at Bowling Green State University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in music education. It was from BGSU that she would later earn her masters. Lisa remained, throughout her life, a fierce and loyal BGSU Falcon serving as a forever advocate, President of the BGSU Band Alumni Society, and a university mentor for student teachers at Bowling Green.

Mrs. Baker’s 30-year teaching career began in Shelby City Schools where she taught Jr. High School Choir and was the assistant for the High School band working, at that time, with Mr. Jack Gray and Mr. Michael Grady. She would later be promoted to Head Band Director following Mr. Gray’s retirement- a capacity in which she served until 2015 upon her own retirement. As Head Band Director she worked with Mr. Bryan Day and Mr. Tim Meyer to lead the pride of Shelby, the Shelby Whippet Band. Lisa was an integral part of 27 district superior ratings and no less than 20 state superior ratings.

Additionally, she was always proud of the SHS Band trips to Walt Disney World every four years and especially leading the band to entertain Disney World guests down Main Street USA. A highlight of each trip was not only their time at Disney but also to Coco Beach which, for some students, was their first trip to the ocean. Other band tours to highlight included trips to Washington DC especially playing in front of the Lincoln and FDR Memorials.

Regardless of ratings or awards, to Mrs. Baker it was always the students who were the most important- their growth and success. It is impossible to speak to how many lives she touched or what her impact was. Teaching was her joy, and her passion was inspiring. This can only be measured in graduations attended, wedding invites received, baby gifts given, minutes spent chatting in the grocery store, letters and thank yous written, and messages passed through family and friends; of these there are too many to count.

Lisa loved all her coworkers in not only the band but in all music departments including the Shelby Choir, led by Mr. Ray Vermilya and later Mr. Brian Nabors. Lisa had a cherished relationship with Brian Nabors, Bryan Day, and his wife, Michelle Day. Mr. Vermilya did not only have a relationship with Lisa as a co-worker, but, together with his wife, Linda, they became Shelby parents/grandparents to the Baker Family.

Lisa’s greatest hobby, beyond teaching and band, revolved entirely around quilting. She was a member of the Shelby Quilters Guild and, over the years, gifted many former students, colleagues, and friends with quilts- especially for their newborn children. She also loved to travel especially to the Outer Banks, Florida, and visiting family and friends.

Lisa was welcoming and an intensely supportive wife and mother, no matter the activity. She is survived by her husband, Terry D. Baker, whom she wed on August 17, 1985; her children: Zach (Mckenzie) Baker of Ogden, UT and Rachel Baker (Brandon Klein) of Columbus; her parents: Dennis L. and Sirje Welling of Oregon, OH; sister: Laura (Carey) Likens of Oregon, OH; brother: Jeff (Kelly) Welling of Sherwood, AK; mother-in-law: Pat Baker of Plymouth; sister-in-law: Lisa Dinger of Ontario, OH; and nephews and nieces: Christoffer Likens, Jakob Welling, Brooke Welling, Danielle Welling, and Andrew Dinger. Lisa was preceded in death by her father-in-law: Don Baker; paternal grandparents: Luther and Rachel (Stagner) Welling; and her maternal grandmother: Leili Nepp.

Family and friends are welcome on Monday, January 29, 2024 from 2-6 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby High School Music Department for the benefit of the Band, Choir, and Whippet Theater. Contributions may be mailed to Shelby High School, 1 Whippet Way, Shelby, OH 44875 or left in care of the funeral home.

