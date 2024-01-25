Elizabeth Helen Bugg of Ontario passed away early Tuesday morning, January 23, 2024, at The Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ashland. She was 91 years old.

Born November 17, 1932, in Seattle, Washington, the only child of the late Mary Dorothy (Shaw) and George Franklin Stanford. Elizabeth was very crafty, making clothing for her children and doll clothes. She married the love of her life, Hershel Bugg, and was extremely supportive of his Army career. She put her sewing expertise to use by sewing patches on the soldier’s uniforms. Her baking was renowned and pecan pie was her specialty. Sunday drives with the family were a favorite time.

Elizabeth is survived by four children, Michael (Cindy) Bugg, Kathleen Ferrell, John (Denise) Bugg and Tracy (Maria) Bugg; five grandchildren, Heather Lewis, Matthew (Elizabeth) Lewis, David (Stephanie) Bugg, Scott Bugg, and Ryan Bugg; six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Kelsey, Tristan, Shelby, Sabrina, Gabriel; and two great-great grandchildren, Benjamin and Lucian.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Bugg in 2020; grandson, Daniel Bugg; and son-in-law, Ronald Ferrell.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, January 28, 2024, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The memorial service conducted by Chaplain Reginald Cureton will follow at 3:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park in a private ceremony. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

