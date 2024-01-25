Donna Mae Grassick of Mansfield passed away at home on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, after a lengthy illness.

She was born August 30, 1935, and celebrated her 88th birthday last August over breakfast with her children. She was the daughter of Lydia R. Phister and William Georgian who both preceded her in death. Donna was a licensed nurse and held an Associate degree in Human Services. She was a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi.

Donna was a passionate nature and animal lover. She had fond memories of living in the country for many years. She will be remembered for her no-nonsense approach to life and her ability to rise above adversity.

Surviving are her six children, Susan (Buddy) Bateman, Kristan (Mike) Riley, Roban (Bill) Meligan, Mike (Pam) Grassick, Matt Grassick and Beth (Dan) Burgess; fourteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Colin Grassick; and a great-grandson, Solomon Grassick.

The family welcomes guests to visit on Monday, January 29, 2024, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Les Vnasdale officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Dog Shelter.

