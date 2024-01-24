MANSFIELD – The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development has announced the RCDG Economic Excellence Awards winners, who will be honored at the Chamber’s Evening of Excellence Annual Meeting and Dinner held in February.

The RCDG Economic Excellence Awards are an opportunity to highlight a business, individual, or organization that has significantly impacted the growth and development of the local economy.

The 2024 awardees are Avita Health Systems, Buckeye Imagination Museum, and Lloyd Rebar Company.

The Chairman’s Award will also be announced during the event. Recipients of this award have demonstrated a long-standing commitment to community service in the Richland County region.

The winner is revealed through a popular video highlight reel presented at the event.

One outstanding woman in our community will also be honored with the ATHENA award, sponsored by Park National Bank.

This award recognizes a woman for exceptional professional achievements, community service, and dedicated support in empowering women to excel in their careers and leadership roles. A panel of past ATHENA Award recipients reviews the nominations, and a video highlight reel will be presented.

One final award will be Ambassador of the Year, awarded to an individual whose time and efforts promoted the Chamber and went above and beyond the call of duty.

The event will be held on Feb. 7 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center. Cocktail hour starts at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30 pm.

Tickets and sponsorship packages are also available. Call the Chamber office at 419-522-3211 or visit their website at www.RichlandAreaChamber.com for more information.