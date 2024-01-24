Jeffrey “Jeff” Joseph Clay, 42, of Mt. Vernon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Jeff was born August 14, 1981, in Mt. Gilead, Ohio to Larry Arnold Clay and Joyce Gail Lockard Clay. He was a very loving and caring father to his son, Johnny. He was always willing to lend a hand when someone needed it. Jeff enjoyed spending his time watching NASCAR and his favorite sports teams, the Bengals and OSU football. What he loved the most though was spending time with his favorite nephews who lovingly called him papaw. He will be dearly missed by his family and all his friends.

Jeff is survived by his son, Johnny Clay; his brothers, Gary Clay and Jeramie (Melissa) Kirkpatrick; sisters, Vickey Marsh, Connie (Eric) Withrow, Janet (Chris) Elswick; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Everett Clay; his father, Larry Arnold Clay; his mother, Joyce Gail Clay; and his stepmother, Lois Elenor Clay.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 29, 2024 at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH. A short gathering will be held afterwards at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the family in care of Jeramie Kirkpatrick.

