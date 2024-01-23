OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 23, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Cardington-Lincoln secures a win over East Knox

Cardington-Lincoln grabbed a 58-45 victory at the expense of East Knox on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Cardington-Lincoln opened with a 15-13 advantage over East Knox through the first quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 33-22 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Cardington-Lincoln darted to a 45-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 13-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, East Knox and Cardington-Lincoln squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at East Knox High School.

In recent action on Jan. 10, East Knox faced off against Mt Vernon and Cardington-Lincoln took on Danville on Jan. 16 at Danville High School.

Colonel Crawford darts by Vanlue

Colonel Crawford rolled past Vanlue for a comfortable 50-18 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Vanlue High on Jan. 23.

Willard posts win at Columbian’s expense

Willard eventually beat Columbian 57-42 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 23.

Last season, Columbian and Willard faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Columbian High School.

Recently on Jan. 15, Willard squared off with Tri-Village in a basketball game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.