Chris Hoffmann, 84, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Chris Hoffmann was born the 8th of April, 1939 in the former Yugoslavian village of Mramorak, Serbia. The oldest of 4 children, after WWII, his family moved to Germany, near Stuttgart, until 1958, when his parents made the bold decision to immigrate to America. Chris was 19 when they settled in Mansfield, Ohio.

Remarkably, Chris’s wife, Lisa (Giess), also of Mansfield, grew up less than ten miles from Chris’s hometown in Yugoslavia. They did not meet, however until both their families were in Ohio, solidifying their 63-year marriage. Chris & Lisa raised their three children, Cindy, David & Tina in Richland County.

Chris learned masonry from his father, but his love of woodworking and carpentry led to his building and remodeling homes & businesses throughout the area, with his son. An adventurous soul at heart, Chris also worked for Pepsi & traveled to almost every major city and state in the nation as a truck driver.

His outgoing, gregarious and humorous personality led to his favorite job – working for Walt Disney World – where his unusual talent of being able to converse in 5 languages was valued. He loved hard work and his family.

His strong faith in God helped ground and guide Chris in his unique journey through life. He was not afraid to take risks or be willing to change. The close-knit family that he leaves behind and loves him confirms this.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Johanna Hoffmann; his brother, Frederick; and two nephews, James Mayer and Timothy Weber.

Chris’s family includes his wife; Lisa (Giess) Hoffmann, their daughter, Cindy & Harry Lynn; son, David & Heidi Hoffmann; and daughter, Tina & Mike Dickerson, including his best friend Noodle. Along with his two sisters, Hilda & Matt Mayer and Charlotte & Carl (Butch) Weber; and numerous nieces & nephews; grandchildren include Stephanie & Justin Jackson, Angela & Jason Vocal, Christine & Kyle Bochnak, Morgan & Evan McNeill, Krista Dickerson and Lauren Dickerson. Chris & Lisa have 7 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Denny Nezrick officiating at 1:00 pm. Chris will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to DaVita Kidney Care, 2148 W. 4th St., Ontario, OH 44906.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario

Website: www.wappner.com