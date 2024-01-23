Alice Louise Swan, age 73, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on January 11, 2024 at OhioHealth Hospital in Mansfield following a stroke and a long battle with diabetes.

On July 17, 1950 she was born in New Holland, Ohio to Walter Stonerock, and Mary Jane Brody (Bush). She graduated high school in 1970 and Pecos cosmetology school in 1969. She had also received many awards and certificates for being an exceptional secretary and completed many computer workshops. On February 20, 1971 she married Jesse V. Swan in Westminster, Colorado and together they shared eight years of marriage.

She had worked at Martin Merietta, Sally’s Beauty Supply and the Gap. Alice had lived in many cities in Ohio, including Orient, Springfield, Columbus and Mansfield. She had also lived in Greenley, Westminster and Denver, Colorado. She enjoyed playing bingo, baking, gardening, ceramics, crocheting, and long walks.

Alice was not content unless she was taking care of someone. Everyone she met instantly became family. She had a servant’s heart. She was always very gentle and she never showed pain. She was always very confident in her decisions. As a young widow, she always worked multiple jobs to provide for her children. When it came to her grandchildren and great grandchildren she always had the final say. She always had a different hair color and style. She was the definition of a “fashionista”. She was beautiful inside and out. When she went to beauty school, Alice decided she would let them experiment with waxing her eyebrows. Well, let’s just say hers did not grow back. “My grandma was the sweetest grandma you ever seen” says granddaughter, Elena Bell.

She is survived by great grandkids, Alana, Adalyn, Allen, Junior, Bell; grandkids, Ashley and Allen S Bell, Leanne Kiesser, Jessica Swan; son, Jesse Swan, Jr.; daughter, Kimberly Swan and sisters, Rosemary Alexander, Phyllis Huber, and Pamela Foster.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse V Swan Senior; sister, Suzanne Johnson and her mother and father.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org