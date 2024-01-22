MANSFIELD — The deadline to register to vote or change your address or name for the March 19 Primary Election is Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The Board of Elections office will be open that evening until 9 p.m. This office is located at 1495 W. Longview Ave, Suite 101, in the Longview Center.

After 4 p.m., you must use the entrance at the lower-level back parking area at the southwest corner of the building.

Qualifications for registering to vote include:

 must be either a native U. S. citizen or a naturalized citizen of the U.S.

 must be a resident of Richland County and Ohio 30 days before an Election

 must be a minimum of 18 years of age on or before the date of the General Election on Nov. 5, 2024.

Registered voters who have moved or changed their name must notify the Board office in writing or in person.

Voters currently registered in Ohio may change their address online at VoteOhio.gov but must do so by the Feb. 20 deadline.

Online registration is also now available at VoteOhio.gov.

In addition to the Board of Elections office, citizens may register or complete a change of address/name at the following locations in Richland County:

 Any Library Branch

 All City and Village Hall Offices

 The Bureau of Motor Vehicles Office

 The Department of Human Services

 The Richland County Courthouse (Recorder or Treasurer Offices)

 All area High School Offices

Registration forms may also be obtained from the Board of Elections website at www.boe.ohio.gov/richland or requested by mail.

Contact the Board office at 419-774-5530 to have a form sent by mail.

Completed voter registration forms must be postmarked 30 days before Election Day.