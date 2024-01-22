MANSFIELD — The Domestic Violence Shelter has announced the launch of “Expressions Against Violence.”

Expressions Against Violence is an initiative aimed at creating space for teens to address dating violence through their own passion and creativity.

The initiative will take place in February, which is nationally recognized as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

“Our goal is to provide a platform for young voices to be heard, spark thoughtful conversations, and inspire change,” said Colleen Rice, Executive Director at The Domestic Violence Shelter. “Art and literature have always been powerful tools for social commentary and change.

“We believe our youth have unique perspectives and insights that can help us all understand these issues better.”

Expressions of the Heart: Art & Poetry contest

One of the key components of Expressions Against Violence is the “Expressions of the Heart Art and Poetry Juried Contest,” exclusively for high school students.

Submissions for this contest will be open from Feb. 1 to 20.

Teens are encouraged to use their creativity to convey powerful messages that can raise awareness and contribute to the ongoing dialogue about dating violence and abuse. Submissions will be showcased in an art show at The Ohio State University at Mansfield on Feb. 27.

For submission details, visit https://thedvshelter.my.canva.site/expressionsagainstviolence.

Expressions Against Violence: A Short Film

In addition to the art and poetry contest, The Domestic Violence Shelter is collaborating with LeapYear Studios for a short film project in honor of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

The film, titled “Expressions Against Violence, will begin filming on Dec. 2.

Local teens are participating in the creation of this film both behind and in front of the camera. This endeavor aims to further amplify the voices of teens by exploring teen dating violence through the lens of visual story telling.

The film will be premiered at the Expressions of the Heart Art show on Feb. 27.

How to Get Involved

Dating violence is a community issue so we encourage the entire community to be a part of this initiative.

Local high school students can participate by participating in the art and poetry contest.

Details can be found at https://thedvshelter.my.canva.site/expressionsagainstviolence.

Everyone is invited to attend the Expressions of the Heart: Art Show on Feb. 27 at Bromfield Library at The Ohio State University at Mansfield. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

Advocates are also available to provide education and awareness about Teen Dating Violence for community schools and organizations. Contact AHess@thedvshelter.com if you’d like to get involved.

This event is made possible by support from the following organizations:

Phillips Family Foundation

Ohio Arts Council

Sutton Bank

OSU – Mansfield

Park National Bank

Victoria Hoefler

Johnny’s Motocars and Johnny’s Mattress & Furniture Superstore

KOSI

BP Electric

United Way of Richland County

Teen Dating Violence & The Domestic Violence Shelter

Millions of teens are affected by teen dating violence each year. Dating violence occurs when one person exerts power and control over their partner.

An abusive partner can use multiple tactics to control their partner, including physical violence, sexual violence, emotional abuse, stalking or digital abuse.

According to the CDC, about 1 in 11 female teens and 1 in 14 male teens have reported being victims of physical dating violence. No one ever deserves to experience abuse.The Domestic Violence Shelter provides advocacy to all survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking.

Trained advocates are always available at our 24/7 Crisis Line: 419-774-5840.

To learn more about our services and programs, go to www.thedvshelter.com.