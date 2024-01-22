MOUNT VERNON — Unruly behavior, poor attendance, bullying, and struggles with mental health are increasing in schools across the country.

All of these issues existed pre-COVID, but the pandemic worsened the problems. Locally, school superintendents are concerned.

Ryan Gallwitz referenced chronic absenteeism in Centerburg’s school district. Danville’s Jason Snively notes the need for mental health services.

Mount Vernon Superintendent William Seder said bad student behavior has escalated.

“It’s the number one shared frustration and concern among administrators and teachers,” he said during a joint school-city meeting in November. “The reality is we’re seeing this in preschool. It’s very disruptive … and it’s a challenge.”

A program new to Knox County schools seeks to address these issues.

LifeWise Academy uses Bible stories to teach character traits such as patience, gratitude, forgiveness, and compassion.

Fredericktown and Mount Vernon launched their programs in September 2023.

Centerburg, Danville, and East Knox are still organizing.

“Character traits change someone’s life, because now we’re not serving ourselves, we are serving others,” said Mount Vernon LifeWise advisory board member Jane Fricke.

“I personally wanted to see this program brought to Mount Vernon Schools so the community could realize Bible character change of unconditional love, respect, and kindness in our youth and families.”

Lessons include loving your neighbor as yourself, joy comes from within, happiness is a choice, and God is always with you wherever you are.

“Bullying, drug usage, crime, and so forth come out of hopelessness and despair. Children need to be loved, respected, treated with kindness, and encouraged, and all in a safe environment,” Fricke said.

LifeWise does not promote any specific denominational belief.

“If the child asks about baptism, for example, we refer them back to the adult on the permission slip,” Fricke said. “So the parents are in charge.”

Is Bible-based instruction legal?

LifeWise is a Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program.

The Supreme Court ruled in 1952 (Zorach vs. Clauson) that RTRI programs are legal provided they meet three criteria:

•They are voluntary with the parent or guardian’s permission.

•They are held off school property.

•They are privately funded.

Three hundred and twenty-five schools across 12 states offer a LifeWise program. The programs cover over 35,000 students for the 2023-24 school year.

Children attend classes one hour a week in a nearby church. Mount Vernon and Fredericktown hold classes during the lunch recess.

From left, volunteers Patricia Oliveria and Karen Bush and teacher Mindy Schemrich on launch day for LifeWise Academy in Mount Vernon.

Program Directors Shelly Miller (Mount Vernon) and Kurt Kerschner (Fredericktown) said the children either pack a lunch or take a purchased school lunch to class.

The program is free to the students. Private donations fund the program.

The process starts with 50 signatures from community members interested in bringing LifeWise to a school district.

Organizers hold a kickoff meeting, raise $500 as seed money, and form a steering committee.

Steps 5 and 6 involve drafting a plan and obtaining school board approval. Centerburg and Danville are in Step 5.

“The critical step is to have that working relationship with the schools, that acknowledgment that this is a possibility under the Supreme Court ruling and the Ohio Revised Code,” LifeWise program coach Ron Rittichier said.

“Once that acknowledgment is talked about, and that school is willing to move forward, the process of looking for a program director is started.

“It also gives the community the confidence for the community to start fundraising,” he added.

East Knox is at Step 8, which involves training the leadership team.

Do RTRI programs affect student behavior?

Directors Miller and Kerschner say the Bible-based instruction makes a difference.

“In the short amount of time since we launched, we have one group of girls that have really hung on to the characteristic traits, and I have seen a turnaround in behavior,” Miller said. “It’s more of being kind and listening and obeying right away.”

“During a recent bomb threat at Fredericktown School, some of the kids that go to LifeWise were telling others, ‘We’ll cover this with prayer’ and ‘God’s got this,'” Kerschner said. “That’s when you know it’s working.”

“Understand that basic Bible character training is the goal to effect attitude change in how students interact with each other.” Jane Fricke, Mount Vernon advisory board member

Coshocton’s Conesville Elementary School launched its program in 2019, with about 80% of eligible students attending. When the program reopened in 2021-22 post-COVID, attendance was around 70%.

Principal Jerry Renner said it’s hard to quantify changes in behavior due to the pandemic’s interference, but he sees students sharing lessons from the classes.

Van Wert has had RTRI in its city schools for 15 years. LifeWise started providing the instruction five years ago.

Superintendent Mark Bagley said it’s hard to judge, but anecdotally, it has been a benefit.

“It’s been a great thing for our community. It’s all done legally and off campus,” he said.

Statistical evidence bears out what administrators are seeing.

Data from 6,478 schools in Ohio, Iowa, and Indiana shows school attendance increased for those attending LifeWise classes while disciplinary infractions and suspensions decreased.

A 2023 survey showed 76% of educators believe LifeWise benefits schools and children; 65% said it positively affects outlook, attitude, and motivation.

The same survey reports that 77% of parents said LifeWise helps their children make better decisions.

LifeWise.org acknowledges that RTRI programs won’t result in perfect character. However, research shows a correlation between religion and character.

That correlation reports lower substance abuse, better mental health, and improved academic performance.

Expanding Bible-based instruction

Miller said the Mount Vernon program has faced no obstacles.

“Mount Vernon City Schools have been wonderful to work with, and Superintendent Mr. Seder has worked right along with us,” she said.

“We’re always in need of volunteers to help us, especially as we’re growing, and we will need teachers as well,” she added.

Miller said that while it’s nice to have certified teachers, it’s not a requirement. Teachers must, however, have two years of experience teaching in a classroom or Sunday School classroom.

Teachers and volunteers attend a training session prior to the launch of Fredericktown’s LifeWise Academy.

Enrollment in Mount Vernon stands at 50 first-graders. Starting Jan. 22, the program opens to second through fifth grade; 20 are enrolled so far.

“We want to do well with what the Lord has given us. Opening up to additional elementary in the middle of the school year is a big challenge. We expect big numbers coming,” Miller said. “But the goal is to open to middle school and eventually high school students as well.”

Fredericktown’s enrollment is open to K-5th grade.

“Roughly 27% of the elementary school is enrolled,” said Kerschner. “There’s so much excitement, it’s hard to get them calmed down when they come back.

“We’re very thankful the leadership board is talking about [expanding to] junior high and senior school.”

Private donations fund the Bible-based instruction programs. For more information or to donate, visit Fredericktown LifeWise Academy or Mount Vernon LifeWise Academy.