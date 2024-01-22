Beverly Witzky passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024 from Ohio Eastern Star surrounded by her family. She was 91.

She was born June 12, 1932 to parents Raymond & Glenna (Keefer) Terman in Butler.

It was at church that Beverly met James Witzky and on October 20, 1950, the two married in Fort Wayne, Indiana and they had 73 wonderful years together.

Beverly had many different work experiences including at Westinghouse, walking the beat selling advertising for the Mansfield News Journal, being a tour guide in Florida and owner of the video store “Let’s Get a Movie” in Bradenton, Florida just to name a few.

She enjoyed traveling all over the United States and enjoyed living in Bradenton, Florida for many years before moving back to Mt. Vernon. She was an avid golfer and was even involved in leagues. She had excellent cooking skills and always enjoyed a good book. Above all, Beverly cherished her kids and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by children Carla (Brian) Restid, James Joel “Jody” Witzky and Cindy (Chris) Veleno; grandchildren Nichole Maas, Tony Veleno, Beth Landis, Ashley Miller, Brooke Lawson and Lauren Auker and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Romanta Detrow and Wanda Chase.

The Witzky family will receive friends Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 3-5 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring Beverly’s life will begin immediately at 5 p.m. Pastor Charles Barnhill will speak. Her final resting place will be Mansfield Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made online to Capital City Hospice.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Beverly’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com

Funeral Home: Snyder Funeral Home – Lexington Avenue

Website: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Beverly-Jean-Witzky?obId=30428972#/obituaryInfo