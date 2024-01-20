LEXINGTON — The Mansfield Senior girls basketball team is on a roll.

The Tygers continued to be unstoppable in the Ohio Cardinal Conference by crashing over Lexington 39-29 in a road affair on Saturday afternoon.

Monetta Hilory, Kiersten Bradley and Juleah Windham each scored seven points, while Kyeona Meyers chipped in six to pace Senior High in the defensive struggle.

Lexington got a game-high eight points from Makaree Chapman and Cora Palmer added six points.

The Tygers got the best of it in each quarter, opening a 14-12 first-period lead and enjoying a 24-20 halftime edge. Lex was limited to one point in the third period as the gap widened to 30-21 before Senior High finished it with a 9-8 scoring advantage in the final eight minutes.

Mansfield Senior forced Lady Lex into 22 turnovers and limited them to just 30-percent shooting.

Senior High is now 16-1 overall, 10-0 in the OCC heading into Thursday’s league game at Mount Vernon. The Tygers will host second-place West Holmes next Saturday afternoon at Pete Henry Gym.

Lexington falls to 7-9, 6-4 and will be at Madison on Thursday.