COLUMBUS — Friday night’s Ohio high school boys and girls basketball slate was a fairly light one due to the snows that struck the state.

Still, these were the scores that were reported to the scorestream app.

BOYS

Anna holds off Jackson Center

Anna finally found a way to top Jackson Center 42-40 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 19.

Last time Jackson Center and Anna played in a 32-22 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Jackson Center faced off against New Knoxville and Anna took on Arlington on Jan. 14 at Anna High School.

Antwerp narrowly defeats Sherwood Fairview

Antwerp handed Sherwood Fairview a tough 59-44 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Antwerp faced off against Russia and Sherwood Fairview took on Delta on Jan. 9 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

Arlington earns narrow win over Pandora-Gilboa

Arlington topped Pandora-Gilboa 48-46 in a tough tilt on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Pandora-Gilboa started on steady ground by forging a 13-5 lead over Arlington at the end of the first quarter.

The Red Devils kept a 20-17 halftime margin at the Rockets’ expense.

Pandora-Gilboa moved ahead of Arlington 34-30 to start the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Red Devils, as they climbed out of a hole with a 48-46 scoring margin.

Last season, Arlington and Pandora-Gilboa squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Arlington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Ottoville and Arlington took on Anna on Jan. 14 at Anna High School.

Atwater Waterloo claims victory against Berlin Center Western Reserve

Atwater Waterloo knocked off Berlin Center Western Reserve 52-40 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 19.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and Atwater Waterloo squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Atwater Waterloo faced off against New Middletown Springfield and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Mineral Ridge on Jan. 12 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon claims tight victory against Tiffin Calvert

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon posted a narrow 45-41 win over Tiffin Calvert in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Tiffin Calvert squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Clyde and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Gibsonburg on Jan. 12 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

Beavercreek denies Springfield’s challenge

Beavercreek pushed past Springfield for a 74-56 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Last season, Beavercreek and Springfield squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Springfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Springfield faced off against Dayton Marshall and Beavercreek took on Cincinnati Woodward on Jan. 14 at Beavercreek High School.

Bluffton dominates Leipsic

Bluffton recorded a big victory over Leipsic 79-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last time Bluffton and Leipsic played in a 73-64 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Leipsic faced off against Holgate and Bluffton took on Fort Jennings on Jan. 13 at Fort Jennings High School.

Bristolville Bristol squeezes past Vienna Mathews

Bristolville Bristol finally found a way to top Vienna Mathews 78-70 at Bristolville Bristol High on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Bristolville Bristol faced off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Vienna Mathews High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Bristolville Bristol faced off against Chagrin Falls and Vienna Mathews took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Jan. 12 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Caledonia River Valley prevails over Ontario

Caledonia River Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ontario 82-58 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last time Caledonia River Valley and Ontario played in a 77-41 game on Dec. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Ontario faced off against Marengo Highland and Caledonia River Valley took on Bellville Clear Fork on Jan. 12 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

Camden Preble Shawnee darts by West Alexandria Twin Valley South

Camden Preble Shawnee recorded a big victory over West Alexandria Twin Valley South 59-37 on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 13, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against Brookville and Camden Preble Shawnee took on Erlanger Lloyd Memorial on Jan. 15 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

Canton GlenOak comes back to beat Massillon Perry

Massillon Perry’s advantage forced Canton GlenOak to dig down, but it did to earn a 69-35 win Friday for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Canton Glenoak High on Jan. 19.

Massillon Perry showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-12 advantage over Canton GlenOak as the first quarter ended.

The Golden Eagles’ shooting darted in front for a 29-20 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Canton GlenOak charged to a 51-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-5 edge.

Last season, Canton GlenOak and Massillon Perry faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Massillon Perry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Canton GlenOak faced off against Canton Central Catholic and Massillon Perry took on Massillon Jackson on Jan. 5 at Massillon Perry High School.

Uniontown Lake comes up short in matchup with Canton McKinley

Canton McKinley pushed past Uniontown Lake for an 80-61 win on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Canton McKinley a 24-14 lead over Uniontown Lake.

The Bulldogs’ offense darted in front for a 45-35 lead over the Blue Streaks at the half.

Canton McKinley stormed to a 64-43 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Streaks closed the lead with an 18-16 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Uniontown Lake squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Uniontown Lake High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Canton McKinley faced off against Akron East and Uniontown Lake took on Euclid on Jan. 13 at Uniontown Lake High School.

Cedarville tacks win on Springfield Northeastern

Cedarville dismissed Springfield Northeastern by a 65-43 count in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 19.

Last season, Cedarville and Springfield Northeastern squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Cedarville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Springfield Northeastern faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and Cedarville took on Milford Center Fairbanks on Jan. 12 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Celina survives overtime against Elida

Celina topped Elida in a 69-63 overtime thriller in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 19.

Last season, Celina and Elida faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Celina High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Elida faced off against Lima Bath and Celina took on Coldwater on Jan. 13 at Celina High School.

Cincinnati Elder pockets slim win over Cincinnati La Salle

Cincinnati Elder topped Cincinnati La Salle 50-46 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Cincinnati La Salle faced off against Cincinnati St Xavier and Cincinnati Elder took on Cincinnati Moeller on Jan. 12 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

Cincinnati Indian Hill overwhelms Cincinnati Deer Park

Cincinnati Indian Hill dismissed Cincinnati Deer Park by a 63-31 count on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Indian Hill a 19-7 lead over Cincinnati Deer Park.

The Braves’ offense stormed in front for a 50-15 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

Cincinnati Deer Park fought back in the third quarter to make it 54-23.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-8 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Deer Park and Cincinnati Indian Hill squared off on Feb. 8, 2022 at Cincinnati Indian Hill High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off against Cincinnati St Xavier.

Cincinnati Mariemont prevails over Cincinnati Finneytown

Cincinnati Mariemont dominated Cincinnati Finneytown 68-47 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 19.

Cincinnati Mariemont opened with a 17-15 advantage over Cincinnati Finneytown through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense moved in front for a 31-27 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Cincinnati Mariemont stormed to a 52-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-14 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Mariemont and Cincinnati Finneytown faced off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

Recently on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Mariemont squared off with Cincinnati Elder in a basketball game.

Coldwater overpowers Fort Recovery in thorough fashion

Coldwater unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Fort Recovery 57-32 Friday at Fort Recovery High on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Coldwater a 12-10 lead over Fort Recovery.

The Cavaliers registered a 26-17 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Coldwater charged to a 44-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cavaliers held on with a 13-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Coldwater and Fort Recovery played in a 57-51 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Fort Recovery faced off against Botkins and Coldwater took on Celina on Jan. 13 at Celina High School.

Columbus Bishop Watterson slips past Columbus St. Francis DeSales

Columbus Bishop Watterson posted a narrow 44-42 win over Columbus St. Francis DeSales at Columbus St. Francis Desales High on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Marysville.

Columbus Grove defeats Van Wert Lincolnview

Columbus Grove dismissed Van Wert Lincolnview by a 58-35 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Van Wert Lincolnview squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Van Wert Lincolnview High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Columbus Grove faced off against Leipsic and Van Wert Lincolnview took on Miller City on Jan. 13 at Miller City High School.

Convoy Crestview squeezes past Harrod Allen East

Convoy Crestview finally found a way to top Harrod Allen East 56-52 at Harrod Allen East High on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Harrod Allen East faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Harrod Allen East faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Convoy Crestview took on Cincinnati Purcell Marian on Jan. 13 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Dayton Belmont claims tight victory against Dayton Stivers

Dayton Belmont topped Dayton Stivers 64-59 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

The first quarter gave Dayton Belmont a 21-19 lead over Dayton Stivers.

The Bison registered a 37-31 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Dayton Stivers moved ahead of Dayton Belmont 47-46 to start the fourth quarter.

The Tigers had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Bison won the session and the game with an 18-12 performance.

Last season, Dayton Belmont and Dayton Stivers squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Dayton Stivers.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Dayton Stivers faced off against Dayton Ponitz and Dayton Belmont took on Trotwood-Madison on Jan. 13 at Trotwood-Madison High School.

Dayton Chaminade Julienne tops Hamilton Badin

Dayton Chaminade Julienne collected a solid win over Hamilton Badin in a 55-41 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Dayton Chaminade Julienne and Hamilton Badin faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Hamilton Badin High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Dayton Chaminade Julienne faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Hamilton Badin took on Kettering Alter on Jan. 12 at Hamilton Badin High School.

Dayton Dunbar overcomes Dayton Meadowdale in seat-squirming affair

Dayton Dunbar posted a narrow 68-60 win over Dayton Meadowdale for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 19.

Dayton Dunbar jumped in front of Dayton Meadowdale 17-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines opened a small 36-24 gap over the Lions at the half.

Dayton Meadowdale showed some mettle by fighting back to a 50-43 count in the third quarter.

The Wolverines held on with an 18-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dayton Meadowdale and Dayton Dunbar faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Dayton Meadowdale High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Dayton Meadowdale faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Dayton Dunbar took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on Jan. 13 at Dayton Dunbar High School.

Dayton Oakwood survives for narrow win over Carlisle

Dayton Oakwood posted a narrow 61-55 win over Carlisle in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 19.

Last time Dayton Oakwood and Carlisle played in a 40-37 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Urbana and Carlisle took on Brookville on Jan. 12 at Carlisle High School.

Dayton Marshall lets lead slip away in Dayton Ponitz’s victory

Dayton Ponitz rallied over Dayton Marshall for an inspiring 63-39 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Dayton Marshall started on steady ground by forging an 8-2 lead over Dayton Ponitz at the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Panthers’ offense moved in front for a 25-18 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Dayton Ponitz breathed fire to a 41-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-14 edge.

Last time Dayton Ponitz and Dayton Marshall played in a 58-45 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Dayton Ponitz faced off against Dayton Stivers and Dayton Marshall took on Springfield on Jan. 13 at Dayton Thurgood Marshall High School.

Defiance escapes Kenton in thin win

Defiance finally found a way to top Kenton 45-38 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Kenton started on steady ground by forging a 10-3 lead over Defiance at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ shooting moved in front for a 23-18 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Defiance moved to a 37-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Defiance and Kenton faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Kenton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Defiance faced off against Wauseon and Kenton took on Upper Sandusky on Jan. 13 at Upper Sandusky High School.

Defiance Ayersville thwarts Hicksville’s quest

Defiance Ayersville pushed past Hicksville for a 63-48 win on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Defiance Ayersville and Hicksville played in a 63-34 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Hicksville faced off against Archbold and Defiance Ayersville took on Continental on Jan. 6 at Continental High School.

Delaware grinds out close victory over Sunbury Big Walnut

Delaware posted a narrow 50-44 win over Sunbury Big Walnut on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Delaware darted in front of Sunbury Big Walnut 21-16 to begin the second quarter.

The two squads struggled a 26-26 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Delaware moved to a 38-31 bulge over Sunbury Big Walnut as the final quarter began.

The Pacers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-12 in the final quarter.

Last time Delaware and Sunbury Big Walnut played in a 67-45 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Canal Winchester and Delaware took on Columbus Franklin Heights on Jan. 12 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

Delphos Jefferson holds off Ada

Delphos Jefferson topped Ada 60-53 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 19.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Ada faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Ada High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Ottoville and Ada took on McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Jan. 13 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Delphos St. John’s pockets slim win over Toledo St. Francis de Sales

Delphos St. John’s topped Toledo St. Francis de Sales 53-48 in a tough tilt on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Toledo St Francis de Sales faced off against Bowling Green and Delphos St John’s took on Lima Central Catholic on Jan. 14 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Delta denies Bryan’s challenge

Delta knocked off Bryan 48-30 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Delta opened with a 12-7 advantage over Bryan through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a narrow 27-14 gap over the Golden Bears at the intermission.

Delta stormed to a 36-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears rallied with a 14-12 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Panthers prevailed.

Last time Delta and Bryan played in a 36-28 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Delta faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Bryan took on Archbold on Jan. 11 at Archbold High School.

Dublin Jerome slips past Hilliard Darby

Dublin Jerome posted a narrow 67-62 win over Hilliard Darby during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Last time Dublin Jerome and Hilliard Darby played in a 63-60 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Hilliard Darby faced off against Westerville Central and Dublin Jerome took on St Marys on Jan. 14 at St Marys Saint Marys Memorial High School.

Findlay dominates Fremont Ross in convincing showing

Findlay raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 64-22 win over Fremont Ross in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last time Findlay and Fremont Ross played in a 62-41 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Fremont Ross faced off against Perrysburg and Findlay took on Toledo Rogers on Jan. 15 at Findlay High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton crushes McComb

Findlay Liberty-Benton dominated McComb 54-28 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 19.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 22-17 half margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Findlay Liberty-Benton moved to a 36-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-5 edge.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and McComb faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, McComb faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Harrod Allen East on Jan. 13 at Harrod Allen East High School.

Fort Jennings pushes over Continental

Fort Jennings knocked off Continental 57-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Continental and Fort Jennings faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Fort Jennings High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Continental faced off against Miller City and Fort Jennings took on Bluffton on Jan. 13 at Fort Jennings High School.

Gahanna Lincoln holds off Pickerington North

Gahanna Lincoln topped Pickerington North 50-48 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 19.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Pickerington North faced off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Pickerington North faced off against Cincinnati St Xavier and Gahanna Lincoln took on Lexington on Jan. 14 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

Gibsonburg overwhelms Kansas Lakota

Gibsonburg unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Kansas Lakota 53-29 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last time Kansas Lakota and Gibsonburg played in a 43-38 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Kansas Lakota faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Gibsonburg took on Bascom Hopewell-Loudon on Jan. 12 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

Granville earns solid win over Zanesville

Granville knocked off Zanesville 54-40 at Granville High on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Granville and Zanesville faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Granville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Granville faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Zanesville took on Pataskala Licking Heights on Jan. 13 at Zanesville High School.

Grove City defeats Galloway Westland

Grove City’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Galloway Westland 76-55 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 19.

Last season, Grove City and Galloway Westland faced off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Galloway Westland High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Galloway Westland faced off against Lancaster and Grove City took on Lewis Center Orange on Jan. 13 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

Grove City Christian overcomes Columbus Wellington

Grove City Christian knocked off Columbus Wellington 60-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Grove City Christian faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Columbus Wellington took on Sugar Grove Berne Union on Jan. 10 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace takes down Defiance Tinora

Haviland Wayne Trace dominated from start to finish in an imposing 69-43 win over Defiance Tinora in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 19.

Last season, Haviland Wayne Trace and Defiance Tinora squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Defiance Tinora faced off against Kalida and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Casstown Miami East on Jan. 13 at Casstown Miami East High School.

Heath tops Hebron Lakewood

Heath recorded a big victory over Hebron Lakewood 52-21 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last time Heath and Hebron Lakewood played in a 57-28 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Parma Heights Holy Name and Heath took on New Albany on Jan. 15 at Heath High School.

Hilliard Davidson holds off Upper Arlington

Hilliard Davidson finally found a way to top Upper Arlington 46-39 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Last time Hilliard Davidson and Upper Arlington played in a 48-39 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Upper Arlington faced off against Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Davidson took on Canal Winchester Harvest on Jan. 15 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Holgate slips past Pioneer North Central

Holgate finally found a way to top Pioneer North Central 57-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Pioneer North Central High on Jan. 19.

Last season, Pioneer North Central and Holgate faced off on Jan. 21, 2022 at Pioneer North Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Pioneer North Central faced off against Oregon Cardinal Stritch and Holgate took on Leipsic on Jan. 13 at Leipsic High School.

Huber Heights Wayne outlasts Clayton Northmont

Huber Heights Wayne notched a win against Clayton Northmont 53-39 on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Huber Heights Wayne and Clayton Northmont squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Clayton Northmont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Huber Heights Wayne faced off against Rocky River Lutheran West and Clayton Northmont took on Vandalia Butler on Jan. 13 at Clayton Northmont High School.

Johnstown barely beats Newark Catholic

Johnstown finally found a way to top Newark Catholic 43-34 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 19.

Last season, Johnstown and Newark Catholic squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Johnstown High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Johnstown faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Newark Catholic took on Heath on Jan. 13 at Heath High School.

Johnstown Northridge secures a win over Utica

Johnstown Northridge eventually beat Utica 58-41 on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Zanesville Maysville and Utica took on Johnstown on Jan. 6 at Johnstown High School.

Kettering Alter dominates Cincinnati McNicholas in convincing showing

Kettering Alter left no doubt on Friday, controlling Cincinnati McNicholas from start to finish for a 62-34 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 19.

Last season, Kettering Alter and Cincinnati McNicholas squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Kettering Alter took on Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy on Jan. 13 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

Kettering Fairmont holds off Springboro

Kettering Fairmont posted a narrow 60-59 win over Springboro in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

The first quarter gave Kettering Fairmont a 20-12 lead over Springboro.

The Firebirds’ offense jumped in front for a 37-27 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Springboro didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 50-46 in the third quarter.

The Panthers managed a 13-10 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Springboro squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Kettering Fairmont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Springboro faced off against Beavercreek and Kettering Fairmont took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Jan. 15 at Kettering Fairmont High School.

Kinsman Badger rides to cruise-control win over Windham

Kinsman Badger earned a convincing 74-44 win over Windham in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Windham faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Windham High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Windham faced off against Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger took on Warren Lordstown on Jan. 12 at Warren Lordstown High School.

Kirtland carves slim margin over Burton Berkshire

Kirtland posted a narrow 61-55 win over Burton Berkshire in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last time Kirtland and Burton Berkshire played in a 49-46 game on Feb. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Kirtland faced off against Eastlake North and Burton Berkshire took on Independence on Jan. 14 at Burton Berkshire High School.

Lewis Center Orange holds off Powell Liberty

Lewis Center Orange posted a narrow 45-42 win over Powell Liberty at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lewis Center Orange and Powell Liberty faced off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Lewis Center Orange faced off against Grove City and Powell Liberty took on Hilliard Bradley on Jan. 5 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake tops St. Paris Graham

Lewistown Indian Lake earned a convincing 65-23 win over St. Paris Graham in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, St Paris Graham and Lewistown Indian Lake faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at St Paris Graham High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against West Liberty-Salem and St Paris Graham took on Springfield Shawnee on Jan. 12 at St Paris Graham High School.

Liberty Center collects victory over Archbold

Liberty Center knocked off Archbold 64-54 on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Archbold showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10 advantage over Liberty Center as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 28-25 lead over the Blue Streaks at the half.

Liberty Center moved to a 49-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last time Archbold and Liberty Center played in a 51-44 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Liberty Center faced off against Toledo Waite and Archbold took on Hicksville on Jan. 13 at Hicksville High School.

Lima Perry darts by North Baltimore

Lima Perry controlled the action to earn an impressive 65-39 win against North Baltimore in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 6, North Baltimore faced off against Harrod Allen East and Lima Perry took on Lima Central Catholic on Jan. 13 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Lima Shawnee grinds out close victory over Wapakoneta

Lima Shawnee topped Wapakoneta 47-45 in a tough tilt at Wapakoneta High on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lima Shawnee and Wapakoneta faced off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Wapakoneta High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Wapakoneta faced off against Van Wert and Lima Shawnee took on Defiance on Jan. 12 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Lima Temple Christian carves slim margin over Marion Elgin

Lima Temple Christian posted a narrow 47-42 win over Marion Elgin during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Last season, Marion Elgin and Lima Temple Christian squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Lima Temple Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Lima Temple Christian faced off against Bellefontaine Calvary Christian and Marion Elgin took on Mt Victory Ridgemont on Jan. 5 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

Loveland overcomes Morrow Little Miami in seat-squirming affair

Loveland topped Morrow Little Miami 47-39 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Cincinnati Northwest and Loveland took on Cincinnati Mt Healthy on Jan. 15 at Loveland High School.

Lowellville carves slim margin over McDonald

Lowellville posted a narrow 54-51 win over McDonald in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last time Lowellville and McDonald played in a 69-31 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, McDonald faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Lowellville took on Sebring on Jan. 12 at Lowellville High School.

Marion Pleasant collects victory over Marengo Highland

Marion Pleasant eventually beat Marengo Highland 67-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Marengo Highland High on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Marengo Highland faced off against Ontario and Marion Pleasant took on Shelby on Jan. 12 at Marion Pleasant High School.

Massillon Jackson tops North Canton Hoover

Massillon Jackson collected a solid win over North Canton Hoover in a 56-37 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Massillon Jackson and North Canton Hoover squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Massillon Jackson faced off against Uniontown Green and North Canton Hoover took on Canton McKinley on Jan. 12 at North Canton Hoover High School.

Metamora Evergreen sprints past Hamler Patrick Henry

Metamora Evergreen notched a win against Hamler Patrick Henry 56-41 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 19.

Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Metamora Evergreen faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Swanton and Metamora Evergreen took on Delta on Jan. 11 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Minster pushes over Versailles

Minster pushed past Versailles for a 48-31 win in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 19.

Last time Versailles and Minster played in a 75-48 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Versailles faced off against St Henry and Minster took on Toledo Christian on Jan. 14 at Minster High School.

Monroe grinds out close victory over Franklin

Monroe posted a narrow 57-51 win over Franklin for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 19.

Last season, Franklin and Monroe squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Franklin High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Monroe faced off against Trenton Edgewood and Franklin took on Germantown Valley View on Jan. 13 at Germantown Valley View High School.

Montgomery Pleasant View Christian overwhelms Hartville Christian

Montgomery Pleasant View Christian recorded a big victory over Hartville Christian 62-33 in an Indiana boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Montpelier edges past Stryker in tough test

Montpelier finally found a way to top Stryker 43-38 at Stryker High on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Stryker and Montpelier squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Montpelier High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Stryker faced off against Edon and Montpelier took on Holgate on Jan. 11 at Holgate High School.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale dominates Vanlue

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale rolled past Vanlue for a comfortable 72-33 victory at Vanlue High on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Vanlue squared off on Jan. 21, 2022 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Vanlue faced off against Cory-Rawson and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on Van Buren on Jan. 12 at Van Buren High School.

New Albany tops Westerville Central in extra frame

New Albany topped Westerville Central in a 54-46 overtime thriller in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last time Westerville Central and New Albany played in a 56-43 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 15, New Albany faced off against Heath and Westerville Central took on Hilliard Darby on Jan. 12 at Westerville Central High School.

Resolve: New Bremen comes from behind to topple Maria Stein Marion Local

Maria Stein Marion Local dented the scoreboard first, but New Bremen responded to earn a 59-42 decision on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and New Bremen faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, New Bremen faced off against Arcanum and Maria Stein Marion Local took on New Madison Tri-Village on Jan. 14 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

New Carlisle Tecumseh thwarts London’s quest

New Carlisle Tecumseh pushed past London for a 67-55 win in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 19.

Last season, London and New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at London High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and London took on St Paris Graham on Jan. 9 at London High School.

New Middletown Springfield survives for narrow win over North Jackson Jackson-Milton

New Middletown Springfield posted a narrow 49-43 win over North Jackson Jackson-Milton in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 19.

Last time New Middletown Springfield and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 68-51 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against McDonald and New Middletown Springfield took on Atwater Waterloo on Jan. 12 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

Newark posts win at Lancaster’s expense

Newark notched a win against Lancaster 51-40 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Newark High on Jan. 19.

Last season, Newark and Lancaster squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Lancaster High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Newark faced off against Austintown-Fitch and Lancaster took on Galloway Westland on Jan. 12 at Lancaster High School.

Niles slips past Hubbard

Niles posted a narrow 54-49 win over Hubbard in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 19.

Last season, Hubbard and Niles faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Niles McKinley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Niles faced off against Girard and Hubbard took on Cortland Lakeview on Jan. 12 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central squeezes past Toledo Central Catholic

Novi Detroit Catholic Central posted a narrow 64-59 win over Toledo Central Catholic for a Michigan boys basketball victory on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Perrysburg.

Oregon Clay outlasts Sylvania Northview

Oregon Clay pushed past Sylvania Northview for a 59-49 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Recently on Jan. 12, Sylvania Northview squared off with Findlay in a basketball game.

Ottawa-Glandorf tacks win on Lima Bath

It was a tough night for Lima Bath which was overmatched by Ottawa-Glandorf in this 69-26 verdict.

The first quarter gave Ottawa-Glandorf a 15-6 lead over Lima Bath.

The Titans registered a 40-13 advantage at half over the Wildcats.

Ottawa-Glandorf stormed to a 57-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 12-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Lima Bath squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Lima Bath faced off against Spencerville and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Findlay on Jan. 13 at Findlay High School.

Ottoville earns solid win over Miller City

Ottoville grabbed a 48-38 victory at the expense of Miller City in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Ottoville and Miller City squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Miller City High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Miller City faced off against Van Wert Lincolnview and Ottoville took on Pandora-Gilboa on Jan. 13 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

Pataskala Licking Heights escapes close call with Pataskala Watkins Memorial

Pataskala Licking Heights posted a narrow 55-46 win over Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Pataskala Licking Heights and Pataskala Watkins Memorial played in a 52-32 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Pataskala Licking Heights took on Zanesville on Jan. 13 at Zanesville High School.

Paulding prevails over Edgerton

Paulding left no doubt on Friday, controlling Edgerton from start to finish for a 72-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last time Paulding and Edgerton played in a 53-46 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Paulding faced off against Liberty Center and Edgerton took on Butler Eastside on Jan. 6 at Edgerton High School.

Perrysburg claims tight victory against Bowling Green

Perrysburg finally found a way to top Bowling Green 65-64 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Last season, Perrysburg and Bowling Green squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Perrysburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Bowling Green faced off against Toledo St Francis de Sales and Perrysburg took on Toledo Maumee Valley on Jan. 15 at Perrysburg High School.

Pettisville squeezes past Fayette

Pettisville finally found a way to top Fayette 36-30 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Fayette High on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Fayette faced off against West Unity Hilltop and Pettisville took on Pioneer North Central on Jan. 11 at Pettisville High School.

Plain City Shekinah secures a win over Etna Liberty Christian

Plain City Shekinah collected a solid win over Etna Liberty Christian in a 48-38 verdict on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Plain City Shekinah and Etna Liberty Christian squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Plain City Shekinah Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Westerville Northside Christian and Plain City Shekinah took on West Jefferson on Jan. 13 at West Jefferson High School.

Reynoldsburg narrowly defeats Pickerington Central

Reynoldsburg eventually beat Pickerington Central 93-83 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Pickerington high school Central on Jan. 19.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Reynoldsburg squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Reynoldsburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Pickerington Central faced off against Parkersburg South and Reynoldsburg took on Orlando Oak Ridge on Jan. 15 at Reynoldsburg High School.

Richwood North Union scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Bellefontaine Logan

Richwood North Union took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Bellefontaine Logan 60-20 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Bellefontaine Logan faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Richwood North Union faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and Bellefontaine Logan took on Springfield Northwestern on Jan. 12 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

Sebring holds off Mineral Ridge

Sebring finally found a way to top Mineral Ridge 65-61 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 19.

Last season, Sebring and Mineral Ridge squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Mineral Ridge High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Mineral Ridge faced off against Berlin Center Western Reserve and Sebring took on Leetonia on Jan. 13 at Leetonia High School.

Sidney pushes over Riverside Stebbins

Sidney notched a win against Riverside Stebbins 55-39 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 19.

Last season, Sidney and Riverside Stebbins faced off on Jan. 21, 2022 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Riverside Stebbins faced off against Vandalia Butler and Sidney took on Troy on Jan. 12 at Troy High School.

Sidney Lehman sprints past West Milton Milton-Union

Sidney Lehman knocked off West Milton Milton-Union 52-33 on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Sidney Lehman and West Milton Milton-Union faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Sidney Lehman faced off against Houston and West Milton Milton-Union took on De Graff Riverside on Jan. 12 at De Graff Riverside High School.

Spencerville survives for narrow win over Lima Central Catholic

Spencerville finally found a way to top Lima Central Catholic 54-52 on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Spencerville and Lima Central Catholic played in a 64-52 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Delphos St John’s and Spencerville took on Lima Bath on Jan. 13 at Lima Bath High School.

Springfield Catholic Central exhales after close call with Mechanicsburg

Springfield Catholic Central topped Mechanicsburg 52-44 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and Mechanicsburg squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Mechanicsburg faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and Springfield Catholic Central took on North Lewisburg Triad on Jan. 9 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

Springfield Emmanuel Christian pockets slim win over Miamisburg Dayton Christian

Springfield Emmanuel Christian topped Miamisburg Dayton Christian 60-51 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Springfield Emmanuel Christian faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Springfield Emmanuel Christian Academy.

Recently on Jan. 9, Miamisburg Dayton Christian squared off with West Alexandria Twin Valley South in a basketball game.

Springfield Kenton Ridge claims tight victory against Plain City Alder

Springfield Kenton Ridge posted a narrow 42-41 win over Plain City Alder on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Plain City Alder and Springfield Kenton Ridge squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against New Carlisle Tecumseh and Plain City Alder took on Urbana on Jan. 12 at Urbana High School.

Springfield Shawnee takes down Springfield Northwestern

It was a tough night for Springfield Northwestern which was overmatched by Springfield Shawnee in this 49-14 verdict.

The first quarter gave Springfield Shawnee a 17-7 lead over Springfield Northwestern.

The Braves’ shooting charged in front for a 33-9 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Springfield Shawnee thundered to a 46-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors narrowed the gap 5-3 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Springfield Shawnee and Springfield Northwestern squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Springfield Northwestern faced off against Springfield Greenon and Springfield Shawnee took on St Paris Graham on Jan. 12 at St Paris Graham High School.

St. Henry overwhelms New Knoxville

St. Henry handled New Knoxville 71-33 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 13, St Henry faced off against Versailles and New Knoxville took on Jackson Center on Jan. 13 at New Knoxville High School.

St. Marys takes advantage of early margin to defeat Van Wert

St. Marys left no doubt in recording a 63-37 win over Van Wert during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Last season, Van Wert and St Marys squared off on March 2, 2023 at St Marys Saint Marys Memorial High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Van Wert faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and St Marys took on Dublin Jerome on Jan. 14 at St Marys Saint Marys Memorial High School.

Sugarcreek Garaway earns solid win over Berlin Hiland

Sugarcreek Garaway notched a win against Berlin Hiland 51-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Sugarcreek Garaway opened with a 13-7 advantage over Berlin Hiland through the first quarter.

The Hawks showed some mettle by fighting back to a 22-18 half margin.

Sugarcreek Garaway darted to a 33-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Berlin Hiland faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Berlin Hiland High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Caldwell and Berlin Hiland took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Jan. 9 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

Tallmadge records thin win against Aurora

Tallmadge topped Aurora 63-58 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 19.

Last season, Tallmadge and Aurora faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Aurora High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Aurora faced off against Copley and Tallmadge took on Lima Perry on Jan. 13 at Tallmadge High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe routs Xenia

Tipp City Tippecanoe raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-30 win over Xenia in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Xenia squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Xenia faced off against Piqua and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Greenville on Jan. 12 at Greenville High School.

Toledo Christian slips past Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Toledo Christian topped Toledo Emmanuel Christian 73-68 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 19.

Last season, Toledo Emmanuel Christian and Toledo Christian faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Toledo Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Toledo Emmanuel Christian faced off against Sumter Christian and Toledo Christian took on Minster on Jan. 14 at Minster High School.

Toledo Maumee Valley outlasts Ottawa Hills

Toledo Maumee Valley knocked off Ottawa Hills 71-54 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 19.

Recently on Jan. 15, Toledo Maumee Valley squared off with Perrysburg in a basketball game.

Toledo Scott tops Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott notched a win against Toledo Bowsher 52-41 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 19.

Last season, Toledo Scott and Toledo Bowsher faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Toledo Scott High School.

Toledo Whitmer barely beats Sylvania Southview

Toledo Whitmer posted a narrow 62-54 win over Sylvania Southview for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Sylvania Southview faced off against Findlay and Toledo Whitmer took on Holland Springfield on Jan. 5 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

Trenton Edgewood slips past Bellbrook

Trenton Edgewood posted a narrow 48-40 win over Bellbrook at Trenton Edgewood High on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Monroe and Bellbrook took on Hamilton Ross on Jan. 12 at Bellbrook High School.

Urbana overcomes Bellefontaine

Urbana handed Bellefontaine a tough 69-51 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bellefontaine High on Jan. 19.

Last time Urbana and Bellefontaine played in a 61-41 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Bellefontaine faced off against Springfield Shawnee and Urbana took on Dayton Oakwood on Jan. 13 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

Vandalia Butler posts win at Fairborn’s expense

Vandalia Butler eventually beat Fairborn 53-39 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Vandalia Butler High on Jan. 19.

Recently on Jan. 13, Vandalia Butler squared off with Clayton Northmont in a basketball game.

Wauseon pushes over Swanton

Wauseon handed Swanton a tough 47-35 loss at Swanton High on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Swanton and Wauseon faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Wauseon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Swanton faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Wauseon took on Defiance on Jan. 13 at Wauseon High School.

Waynesfield-Goshen survives for narrow win over Cory-Rawson

Waynesfield-Goshen topped Cory-Rawson 38-36 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cory-Rawson High on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Cory-Rawson faced off against Vanlue and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Vanlue on Jan. 6 at Vanlue High School.

West Chester Lakota West overwhelms Cincinnati Colerain

West Chester Lakota West’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Colerain 82-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at West Chester Lakota West High on Jan. 19.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Colerain squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Hamilton and Cincinnati Colerain took on Middletown on Jan. 12 at Middletown High School.

Westerville Northside Christian collects victory over Columbus Tree of Life

Westerville Northside Christian notched a win against Columbus Tree of Life 61-50 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus Tree Of Life Christian High on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Columbus Tree of Life faced off against Granville Christian and Westerville Northside Christian took on Etna Liberty Christian on Jan. 11 at Westerville Northside Christian School.

Westerville South claims victory against Dublin Scioto

Westerville South collected a solid win over Dublin Scioto in a 54-40 verdict on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Westerville South and Dublin Scioto played in a 60-45 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Dublin Scioto faced off against Westerville North and Westerville South took on Columbus Africentric on Jan. 13 at Columbus Africentric.

Xenia Legacy Christian outlasts Cincinnati

Xenia Legacy Christian eventually beat Cincinnati 55-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Xenia Legacy Christian moved in front of Cincinnati 16-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights’ offense darted in front for a 26-17 lead over the Trailblazers at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Knights held on with an 18-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Tipp City Bethel.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.

GIRLS

Baltimore Liberty Union survives for narrow win over Columbus Hamilton Township

Baltimore Liberty Union posted a narrow 43-39 win over Columbus Hamilton Township in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 19.

Baltimore Liberty Union opened with a 13-9 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township through the first quarter.

The Lions fought to a 24-19 halftime margin at the Rangers’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Columbus Hamilton Township made it 30-28.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-11 edge.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Columbus Hamilton Township faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Ashville Teays Valley on Jan. 11 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

Bexley claims victory against Gahanna Columbus

Bexley pushed past Gahanna Columbus for a 54-40 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Gahanna Columbus Academy on Jan. 19.

Last season, Bexley and Gahanna Columbus squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Gahanna Columbus Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Gahanna Columbus faced off against Worthington Christian and Bexley took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Jan. 13 at Bexley High School.

Cardington-Lincoln slips past Galion Northmor

Cardington-Lincoln topped Galion Northmor 44-37 in a tough tilt on Jan. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Fredericktown and Galion Northmor took on Mt Gilead on Jan. 12 at Mt Gilead Mount Gilead High School.

Cincinnati Princeton slips past Liberty Township Lakota East

Cincinnati Princeton finally found a way to top Liberty Township Lakota East 59-57 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Liberty Township Lakota East squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Hamilton.

Columbus Bishop Ready thwarts Columbus Grandview Heights’ quest

Columbus Bishop Ready handed Columbus Grandview Heights a tough 45-27 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last time Columbus Bishop Ready and Columbus Grandview Heights played in a 48-45 game on Feb. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Bexley and Columbus Grandview Heights took on Columbus Girls on Jan. 13 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

Delaware Berlin carves slim margin over Worthington

Delaware Berlin posted a narrow 51-48 win over Worthington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Delaware Berlin and Worthington faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Worthington faced off against Marysville and Delaware Berlin took on Marysville on Jan. 9 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

Dublin Coffman outlasts Hilliard Bradley

Dublin Coffman eventually beat Hilliard Bradley 55-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Bradley squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Dublin Coffman faced off against Pickerington Central and Hilliard Bradley took on Dublin Jerome on Jan. 15 at Dublin Jerome High School.

Fredericktown earns narrow win over Danville

Fredericktown posted a narrow 46-43 win over Danville for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Fredericktown faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Danville took on Centerburg on Jan. 12 at Centerburg High School.

Groveport Madison defeats Grove City Central Crossing

Groveport Madison’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Grove City Central Crossing 64-35 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 19.

Last season, Groveport Madison and Grove City Central Crossing squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Marysville.

Kinsman Badger records thin win against Windham

Kinsman Badger topped Windham 42-40 in a tough tilt on Jan. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Windham and Kinsman Badger played in a 61-27 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Windham faced off against Ashtabula St John and Kinsman Badger took on Rootstown on Jan. 13 at Rootstown High School.

Lancaster crushes Newark

Lancaster unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Newark 62-33 Friday at Lancaster High on Jan. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Lancaster faced off against Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Newark took on Pickerington North on Jan. 12 at Newark High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy claims tight victory against Marysville

Lewis Center Olentangy topped Marysville 49-48 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Marysville faced off against North York Crestwood Prep and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Chillicothe Unioto on Jan. 15 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Westerville Central comes up short in matchup with New Albany

New Albany handed Westerville Central a tough 43-32 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Last season, New Albany and Westerville Central squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Westerville Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, New Albany faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Westerville Central took on Gahanna Lincoln on Jan. 5 at Westerville Central High School.

Pickerington North edges past Gahanna Lincoln in tough test

Pickerington North finally found a way to top Gahanna Lincoln 45-44 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Pickerington North faced off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Pickerington North faced off against Dayton Marshall and Gahanna Lincoln took on Reynoldsburg on Jan. 11 at Reynoldsburg High School.

Plain City Shekinah escapes Etna Liberty Christian in thin win

Plain City Shekinah finally found a way to top Etna Liberty Christian 34-27 at Etna Liberty Christian Academy on Jan. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Plain City Shekinah and Etna Liberty Christian faced off on Feb. 1, 2022 at Plain City Shekinah Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Westerville Northside Christian and Plain City Shekinah took on Columbus Patriot Prep on Jan. 13 at Columbus Patriot Preparatory Academy.

Toledo Notre Dame sprints past Toledo St. Ursula

Toledo Notre Dame collected a solid win over Toledo St. Ursula in a 41-28 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Toledo Notre Dame and Toledo St Ursula faced off on Jan. 20, 2022 at Toledo Notre Dame Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Toledo Notre Dame faced off against Wadsworth and Toledo St Ursula took on Lima on Jan. 4 at Lima High School.

Upper Arlington takes down Hilliard Davidson

Upper Arlington raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 60-20 win over Hilliard Davidson for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 19.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Hilliard Davidson squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Grove City and Upper Arlington took on Avon on Jan. 15 at Avon High School.

Vandalia Butler escapes Fairborn in thin win

Vandalia Butler posted a narrow 35-27 win over Fairborn in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Vandalia Butler and Fairborn squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Fairborn High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Vandalia Butler faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Fairborn took on Springfield on Jan. 8 at Fairborn High School.

Westerville Genoa Christian tops Delaware Christian

Westerville Genoa Christian collected a solid win over Delaware Christian in a 42-29 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Westerville Genoa Christian faced off against Plain City Shekinah.

Westerville North rides to cruise-control win over Columbus Franklin Heights

It was a tough night for Columbus Franklin Heights which was overmatched by Westerville North in this 57-31 verdict.

Last season, Westerville North and Columbus Franklin Heights faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Westerville North High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Westerville North took on Columbus St Francis DeSales on Jan. 15 at Westerville North High School.

Westerville South bests Dublin Scioto

Westerville South dismissed Dublin Scioto by a 66-21 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last time Westerville South and Dublin Scioto played in a 59-22 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Westerville South faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Dublin Scioto took on Westerville North on Jan. 12 at Westerville North High School.

Worthington Christian earns solid win over Columbus girls

Worthington Christian notched a win against Columbus girls 38-26 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 19.

Last season, Worthington Christian and Columbus Girls faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Columbus School for Girls.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Columbus Girls faced off against Columbus Grandview Heights and Worthington Christian took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Jan. 13 at Worthington Christian High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.