St. Henry raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-20 win over New Knoxville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 18.

St. Henry moved in front of New Knoxville 17-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins’ offense pulled in front for a 33-9 lead over the Rangers at halftime.

St. Henry pulled to a 43-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, St Henry and New Knoxville faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at New Knoxville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, New Knoxville faced off against Houston and St Henry took on Minster on Jan. 11 at St Henry Saint Henry High School.

