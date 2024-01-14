COLUMBUS — Lexington’s dreams of an undefeated season died on Sunday night in an ugly second at the third annual Battle in the 614 showcase at Ohio Dominican University.

The third-ranked Minutemen (14-1) fell to Gahanna-Lincoln 56-46 in the final boys basketball game of the second session at the three-day hoops showcase.

The Lions, a Division I school in the Ohio Capital Conference, pulled away with an emphatic defensive performance after intermission. Lexington made just 6-of-24 field goals in the second half (25 percent).

Lexington edged to a 14-12 first-quarter lead and grabbed a 28-25 halftime advantage.

But Gahanna (9-5) took the lead at the end of the third period, 41-40, and carried that momentum through the final eight minutes.

Lexington sophomore Brayden Fogle pumped in a game-high 23 points, while Seven Allen added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. Elijah Hudson chipped in seven points, and shared the team’s rebounding lead with Fogle, both had seven boards.

K.J. Reynald topped the Lions with 17 points. Xavier Rogers had 15 points and Jonathan Whiteside knocked in 14 points.

The Minutemen posted a 28-25 rebounding advantage. But Lex made just 4-of-20 shots from beyond the arc (20 percent) and only 6-of-12 free throws.

Gahanna netted 12 of its 21 field goals in the second half (57 percent) to pull away.

Lexington hosts Mansfield Senior on Friday night in a battle between the top two teams in Ohio Cardinal Conference.

The Lions host Pickerington North on Friday night.