MANSFIELD — The FriendShip Kitchen proposed in 2020 is set to break ground at 744 Park Ave. West this summer.

Lee Beekman, vice president of facilities for Beck Suppliers, Inc., said the team is currently in the design and permitting phase.

“We are hoping to have everything ready to break ground sometime in the summer,” he said. “Once we break ground, a typical build is 20 to 24 weeks based on weather.”

The Mansfield City Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the gas station and convenience store in October 2020, with Beck Suppliers representatives saying they hoped to open in 2022.

The former building was torn down in 2021 and Beekman said construction was delayed from original plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All our projects were put on hold,” he said. “There were long lead times for materials that caused additional delays.

“The city has been very understanding and great to work with. We are looking forward to becoming a community partner.”

Adrian Ackerman, director of permitting and development for the City of Mansfield, said the city planning commission approved the site plans with conditions.

“The primary concern was in reference to the location of driveway entrances, and also ensuring they presented a stormwater management plan along with their building plans,” she said.

“They indicated they would be willing to meet all of those requests.”

Ackerman said the city hasn’t issued any building permits to the project yet, but plans to review the completed site plan in the spring.

The planning commission must review the plan and ensure it meets the state codified ordinances for gas stations.

FriendShip Kitchen to serve hot food 17 hours a day

Beekman said plans for the convenience store include hot food for breakfast, lunch and dinners.

“We make the best breakfast burrito in Ohio,” he said. “We will also offer Ohio’s tastiest chicken, as well as great pizza, salads, wraps, chicken bowls and sandwiches.”

The convenience store will sell traditional packaged snacks and beverages, as well as regional specialities. Beekman said the planned hours are from 5 a.m. to 10 or 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The property is located north of AutoZone on Park Avenue West. Spitzer Hardware sold the property in March 2021 after it moved to 1777 W. 4th St. in Ontario.

The family-owned Beck Suppliers has owned FriendShip Stores since 1986.

There are currently 30 locations across northern and central Ohio. FriendShip is Beck Suppliers’ retail division, which also runs a fuel distribution business and oil division.

GetGo in Ontario

In other gas station news, Ontario Mayor Rady Hutchinson said the GetGo station and drive-thru planned for Lexington-Springmill Road has set a goal for spring work.

Bohler Engineering and Giant Eagle have partnered to build the station at 979 N. Lexington-Springmill Road. The former Cheddar’s at that location closed in March 2023.

Ontario Planning Commission approved conditional use for the gas station in December 2022.