Michelle Z. Zimmerman, age 12 years 3 months and 7 days, of Shelby, OH, died peacefully Wednesday, January 10, 2024 after a short battle with leukemia.

Michelle was born October 3, 2011 in Shelby, OH to Amos H. and Karen N. Zimmerman. She attended Springmill Old Order Mennonite Church.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by 3 sisters and a brother: Faith, Sheri, and Grace Doris Zimmerman and Kerrick Zimmerman- all at home; paternal grandparents: David O. and Lydia W. (Horst) Zimmerman of Shiloh, OH; maternal grandparents: Edwin H. and Grace Z. (Newswanger) Zimmerman of Shelby, OH; great grandmother: Vera H. Newswanger; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Michelle was preceded in death by an uncle, Raymond H. Zimmerman, and 3 cousins.

Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, January 14, 2024 from 1-3 and 5-7 pm at the family home, 1823 London East Road, Shelby, OH 44875. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 15, 2024 at 9:30 am at Springmill Old Order Mennonite Church, Dininger Road, Shelby. Bishop Ammon Burkholder will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Care for Michelle and her family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, OH 44875.

