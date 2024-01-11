SHELBY — North Central State College proudly announced the graduation of 19 Practical Nursing (PN) students at a ceremony held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

The event, marked by inspiring speeches from the college president and a distinguished guest speaker, Manager of Nursing Excellence at OhioHealth Stacy Pope, MSN, RN, showcased the dedication and achievement of these healthcare professionals.

The ceremony commenced with Dr. Dorey Diab, President of North Central State College, taking the stage to address the graduates, families, and faculty members in attendance. Dr. Diab’s words were charged with pride as he acknowledged the hard work and commitment of the PN class.

The ceremony’s guest speaker, Stacy Pope, brought a wealth of experience and wisdom to the podium. She is a graduate of North Central State College’s PN and RN programs.

Following the speeches, each of the 19 graduates was individually recognized and presented with their certificate. The ceremony was a culmination of hard work, clinical experience, and academic achievement.

North Central State College’s Practical Nursing Graduates:

Sarah Gaileen Adams

Casey Eve Barner

Madison Leigh Bentley

Amber Lynn Blanton

Shayla Marie Bowman

Lindsay Dawnn Carroll

Jae Jin Cha

Christina Kay Cowell

Chloe Renate Danals

Julie Andrea Holloway

Rick Allen Leimeister

Jessica Ann Metzger

Mariah Faye Miller

Melanie Jean Owens

Tara A. Reber

Gracie Rachyl Shoup

Cassandra Eileen Stuttler

Amanda Jo Thompson

Brittany Marie Wilson

North Central State College is proud to have played a role in the education and preparation of these dedicated healthcare professionals. The PN graduates are now poised to enter the workforce with the skills, knowledge, and compassion necessary to make a positive impact on healthcare communities.

