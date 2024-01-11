OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 11, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

River Valley overcomes Ontario

River Valley collected a solid win over Ontario in a 48-29 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

Last season, River Valley and Ontario faced off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Ontario High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Ontario faced off against Highland and River Valley took on Clear Fork on Jan. 5 at River Valley High School.

Mansfield squeezes past Richmond Heights

Mansfield finally found a way to top Richmond Heights 41-37 on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 29, Mansfield squared off with Strasburg in a basketball game.

Highland rides to cruise-control win over Pleasant

Highland raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-18 win over Pleasant in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 11.

Last time Pleasant and Highland played in a 41-25 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Pleasant faced off against Shelby and Highland took on Ontario on Jan. 5 at Highland High School.

Mt. Gilead defeats Lucas

Mt. Gilead handled Lucas 57-18 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Recently on Jan. 6, Mt Gilead squared off with Cardington-Lincoln in a basketball game.

Shelby bests Harding

Shelby left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Harding from start to finish for a 54-34 victory on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Shelby and Harding faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Shelby High School.

Recently on Jan. 5, Shelby squared off with Pleasant in a basketball game.

