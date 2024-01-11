MANSFIELD — Mansfield’s new skate shop aims to help people perfect their kickflips and honor the city’s industrial heritage.

Owner Brennan Robinson said he came up with the name Brasshouse Boardroom to pay homage to Westinghouse and the Ohio Brass Company.

“We have these industrial giants in our city’s history that shaped our community,” he said. “I wanted to celebrate that history as we’re building sort of a new headquarters for skateboarding in Mansfield.”

Robinson celebrated the business opening with his family, city officials and members of the skating community on Jan. 5. He is also the owner of Brennan’s Barbershop on Park Avenue West.

“Libby and I weren’t the first people to dream of a skate park in the city, so we’re just thankful that everything aligned and the community came together for us to be here,” he said.

“There’s a lot of great skaters in the city that are doing a lot of great things. It’s really cool to see everybody show up to celebrate that.”

The shop is located at 34 W. 4th St. Brasshouse sells skateboards, decks, wheels, clothing, helmets and more.

Skate Mansfield also announced the first Mansfield Skater of the Year award on Friday, which went to 13-year-old Gunnar Crist.

Libby Robinson, co-owner and Brennan’s wife, said the merchandise they’ve sold the most so far has been products with the Brasshouse name on them.

“We were stressing out thinking we would need to bring in a bunch of these name brands,” she said. “But people have been really supportive of just us, which we really appreciate.”

Libby said their sons, Carter and Beau, have been skating since they could walk.

“This is as much their business as it is ours, they’ve put the same amount of work in,” she said.

Brasshouse building partnership with Liberty DIY

The skate shop also features a halfpipe mini ramp in the backroom, which Brennan said will be open for special events.

Brasshouse sells complete skateboards or offers the opportunity for customers to build one from scratch by choosing their decks, wheels and trucks.

“If there’s a kid or anyone who’s new to skating, we have a few they can stand on and get a feel for the process,” Robinson said. “It’s also a great activity to stay active and get outside.”

Robinson said Brasshouse will have more merchandise coming soon including grip tape, boards, clothing and stickers.

“We’re just excited to be here and to be a part of the community,” he said. “This has truly been a community effort.”

Brasshouse Boardroom also accepts donations for Mansfield’s skatepark at Liberty Park’s former tennis courts.

The skate shop is on Instagram @brasshouseboardroom and Facebook. It is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday–Friday and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Robinson said customers can spot him and his family at Snow Trails or Liberty DIY when the shop is closed.

Tom Hirst & community leaders talk Liberty DIY

Liberty DIY is on Instagram @libertydiy. Those interesting in supporting the project at 577 Grace Street can donate directly or to the nonprofit Skate Ohio.