William I. Ramsay, 97 January 31, 1926-December 30, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William I. (Bill) Ramsay.

William “Bill” Ramsay was the salt of the earth and embodied the American Farmer, through selfless hard work and unmatched drive, he fostered a culture of perseverance and resilience in his family for generations. As a member in the community for 97 years, Bill Ramsay will be remembered as solid ground when tough decisions had to be made and standing firm when times were lean. From humble beginnings, he found joy in the simplicities of life, teaching us that success isn’t measured by grandeur, but sometimes as simple as a Sunday drive or an afternoon fishing. His wisdom and foresight that seemed like intuition went far beyond the furrows, encompassing his visionary spirit and timeless lessons that taught all of us how to look farther than what we could see.

Bill Ramsay’s life started in Savannah, Ohio on January 31, 1926 (97 years old) being born at home to William H. Ramsay and Velma Marie (Lashley) Ramsay. As a young boy he started work early, delivering milk on a route through Savannah. He later graduated from Savannah High School, Class of 1944 and was drafted alongside his brother Dale (U.S. Army), into the United States Navy. Bill served in the South Pacific on the USS Grasp off the islands of Samar and Leyte. While on the ship he served as the mailman, becoming a Golden Shellback and received the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal w/BS. While in the military, Bill was proud to tell you he never drew a paycheck and upon returning married his wife of almost 70 years, Irene Pickworth, and together bought their first farm in 1950. He was a proud veteran and never missed the celebrations at Savannah on Memorial Day. One of his most proud moments is how he obtained his first loan due to his wife’s knowledge, work-ethic, and accountability. To make ends meet, they used their mules to cultivate the land and sold eggs until they paid their farm off in one year’s time. From that point, Bill and Irene gradually created an expansive farming operation with the help of their six children. With innovation in mind, in 1989, Ramsay Farms was established with his two sons, grandson and son-in-law to continue to grow the dairy and grain operation.

Bill and Irene valued education and made it a purpose to support and pave the way for much of their family to attend college including Ashland University. His work ethic was strong, but his faith in the Lord was stronger, always resting on the sabbath and attending the Adario Church. Throughout his life, he enjoyed watching basketball and hunting. He also enjoyed his time with the local veterans VFW Post 5692 in Savannah. In his earlier years, Bill supported and received an honorary FFA Chapter Farmer award at Crestview High School. Bill was also a state farmer himself!

William is survived by his 6 children: Gary Ramsay, Doug (Susie) Ramsay, Karen (Tom) Burkett, Kay Ramsay, Jane Ramsay and Mary (Fred) Stimpert. His grandchildren: Greg (Hollie), Heather (Mark) Figley, Jerod (Kelsey), Amy (Rich) Reed, Alice, Angela, David (Ellen), Sarah (Mike) Radich, Aaron Burkett, Dr. Kate (Dr. Corey) Chaffins, Jake Stimpert, Dr. Kelvin Stimpert, Troy (Kristin) Stimpert, Patty (Matt) Strempel, Renee (Blake) Holt, and Anna Stimpert. Bill also is survived with 19 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife Irene, grandson Robbie Ramsay, great grandson Walker Ramsay, his brother, Dale and his twin sister, Betty Knee, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Funeral services for Bill will be held Saturday, January, 6, 2024 at the Adario Church at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Dr. William Payne presiding. Interment will follow in the Adario Cemetery where the Ashland Veterans Honor Guard will conduct full military honors.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Crestview Educational Foundation

