MANSFIELD — Dr. Dorey Diab said Tuesday morning that broadband access in today’s world should be considered like any other necessary utility.

“Internet and more specifically, high-speed broadband capacity, is becoming like a utility, like electricity and water,” the North Central State College president said.

“Whether it’s for business, whether it is for the population in the county and things like that, you cannot do without it anymore. And as far as the campus is concerned, it’s about teaching, it’s about research, it’s about online delivery,” Diab said.

The college president spoke during a meeting with Richland County commissioners and other leaders to discuss a proposed broadband internet expansion along U.S. 30 across north central Ohio.

Local leaders plan to seek information from providers interested in constructing broadband infrastructure between Wooster and Lima, including Richland, Ashland and Crawford counties.

(Below are photos from today’s meeting with Richland County commissioners.)

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero credited Diab for helping to launch the project a year ago.

“He approached me (at a Richland Community Development Group) meeting about a year ago. He said, ‘Hey, commissioner, are you going to earn your paycheck and start expanding broadband in Richland County?'”

Vero said the comment helped to spur a local group that included him, Diab, then-Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development President Jodie Perry and Barrett Thomas, the chamber’s economic development director.

Vero said the group reached out to BroadbandOhio to begin discussing the project that officials said could be key to future economic development in the region — and also assist with the nation’s first Air National Guard Cyberspace Wing launched at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport in September.

BroadbandOhio is a part of the Ohio Department of Development, whose mission is “to bring high-speed internet access to every Ohioan and build a best-in-class broadband network in Ohio.”

(Below is a map showing a proposed broadband infrastructure following U.S. 30 across Ohio.)

The U.S. 30 plan would include a point-of-presence, perhaps near or on the military base.

A point-of-presence (POP) is a point or physical location where two or more networks or communication devices build a connection from one place to the rest of the internet.

OANG Col. Gregg Hesterman, who is heading up the 179th’s conversion from a flying wing, said Tuesday the unit’s new mission requires improved internet access to allow connectivity with mission partners.

“We’re going to require numerous networks. Mostly everything will be unclassified, but we’ll also have classified or encrypted networks going through that broadband backbone as well. So just to be able to get the most capabilities as close to the installation as possible is absolutely key,” the colonel said.

Thomas said Tuesday the new 179th Cyberspace Wing is already helping to shift the work skillset in the community.

He said providers have until Feb. 9 to submit replies to the formal request for information. The form is available on the chamber website.

(Below is a PDF of the formal U.S. 30 broadband expansion project RFI.)

“Supporting that helps us attract other businesses. We’re in conversations now with other companies that are interested in being in that same area, interested in very large internet connections that need a lot of broadband, a lot bandwidth and a lot of speed.

“So (the broadband expansion project) will certainly be a tool that helps us say, ‘This is the right place to be, instead of any of the other 10 places you’re looking. You want to be here in Richland County,” Thomas said.

Tim Bowersock, the City of Mansfield economic development director, agreed and said it would also help businesses already the city and county.

“Their demands are for broadband services have continually grown over the years. Most of them are doing more business online, do more meetings online. So any improvement to the network has got to be good for local businesses,” Bowersock said.

Officials said it’s too soon to determine a price tag for the project, which could run into several million dollars.

Local officials have said state and federal funds could be sought for the project.

State Rep. Marilyn John (R-Richland County) attended the meeting and pointed out how quickly broadband had changed the world.

“So 14 years ago, when I took office as mayor of the City of Shelby, one of the things that was astonishing to me is that we had students in our area that were still on dial up (modems). Their homes were on dial-up,” said John, also a former county commissioner.

“I’m not sure that doesn’t still exist in some parts of the county and state. I agree with Dr. Diaz (that) this is becoming a utility. It’s not a luxury item anymore for families and definitely not for businesses and the (179th) and the college.

“It’s a necessity. And so I’m very thankful that the State of Ohio has recognized that necessity. And I’m very thankful that Richland County, once again, is leading the way in our region by bringing this to the attention of the state,” John said.

Amy Elbaor, the assistant chief of BroadbandOhio, said it’s also too soon to determine a timeline for the project.

“I guess it all just depends what the information we find in the RFI process. If there’s (no existing infrastructure) there, it’ll take longer. If there is something there that we’re unaware of, it could shorten the amount of time.

“But it’s definitely a heavy lift, a heavy construction project. I don’t want to put a timeframe on it. But it’ll take time,” she said Tuesday.

Hesterman said the sooner the better from the 179th’s point of view.

“We have requested, if it’s feasible for this project, instead of going from say the east to the west or the west to the east, start the project from Richland County and work out in both directions so that the base could be up in operation sooner,” Hesterman said.