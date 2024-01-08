Edward “Eddie” Eugene Ash, Sr., 66, is now in the loving arms of his heavenly father, after passing away Friday, January 5, 2024, at his home.

Eddie was born on November 18, 1957, in Crestline, Ohio and was the son of Earl and Janice Ash. He especially loved country music and enjoyed playing his guitar, being around his friends and family, and making dream catchers and other trinkets. Eddie loved to watch the Kansas City Chiefs football team.

He is survived by his mother, Janice Ash of Shelby; wife, Michelle Ash of Mansfield; children, Edward E. Ash Jr of Shelby, Ashlee West of Mansfield, Levi Hall of Mansfield, Cody (Sara) Ash of Columbus, Harley (Jamie) King of Shreve, and Chelsea Hall of Mansfield; grandchildren, Alivia Ash, Alaina Ash, Malachi Miller, Isaiah Miller, Cassia Miller, Khalee West, Kenna McClurg, and Raegan Ash; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Preston (Billie Jean) Ash of Mansfield, Debbie (John) Cooper of Willard, and Leisha Rogers of Mansfield; step-brothers, Kenny Romans, Jackie Romans, and Neal Conn; and many nieces and nephews.

Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Earl Ash; sister, Becky Ash; brother-in-law, Danny Rogers; and best friend, Ronnie Brock.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 19, 2024, at Taylortown Community Church, 2656 Taylortown Road, Shelby, Ohio 44875.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.

