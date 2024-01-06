OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 6, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Hiland records thin win against Fremont Ross

Hiland posted a narrow 56-47 win over Fremont Ross in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 30, Hiland squared off with Worthington Christian in a basketball game.

Cardington-Lincoln slips past Mt. Gilead

Cardington-Lincoln topped Mt. Gilead 40-39 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Last season, Mt Gilead and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Cardington High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Loudonville in a basketball game.

Northmor carves slim margin over Temple Christian

Northmor posted a narrow 40-32 win over Temple Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Northmor faced off against Loudonville.

