ONTARIO — Ontario Mayor Randy Hutchinson said next year’s Christmas light display will be brighter thanks to Dick and Jim Hagerman.

The brothers built a light display in Madison Township at the corner of Beal and Fleming Falls roads in 1960. Last year, the pair announced they would be retiring from putting up the display.

The 87-year-old Dick Hagerman previously told Richland Source he thought he would stop when his electric bill got too high, but age caught him first.

“I’m very excited to announce the city of Ontario was able to purchase the Hagerman light display,” Hutchinson said. “We will use these lights to line Cal Miller Lane and other areas of Marshall Park for a free drive-thru display.”

Hutchinson said he remembers looking at the light display as a child, and has now taken his grandchildren.

“It’s really something, and I’m happy the city will be able to continue their tradition,” he said.

The mayor also delivered his “State of the City” address at Wednesday’s council meeting.

“It is hard to believe that I have been mayor for 10 years,” he said. “Since taking office in 2014, I’ve had the pleasure of having community-minded council members to work with. We work as a team in doing what is best for our citizens.”

Hutchinson highlighted many projects the city welcomed in 2023, including Charter Next Generation starting its plastic film production in the former General Motors site, and Avita Health System completing its renovation of the former Sears building to expand medical and pharmacy services.

“The city and the Richland Community Development Group continue to work with Industrial Commercial Properties to bring more business to Ontario Commerce Park,” Hutchinson said.

“As I say each year, Ontario has a strong past and a bright future. We want to continue to improve our parks and infrastructure projects this year.”

This will mark the first year that Ontario Youth Sports will oversee the city’s recreation department. The personnel committee will review the organization’s performance by June 2024 to determine if the five-year contract will be extended.

The mayor thanked city workers for their dedication in 2023 to close his address.

“We have a quality workforce, which keeps our city running smoothly, safe and clean,” he said.

Council to discuss cannabis-related businesses at a later meeting

Council President Eddie Gallo said council members will likely discuss the city’s next steps regarding any marijuana businesses following the passage of Issue 2 in Ohio.

“Apparently, what a number of municipalities are doing are putting moratoriums on cannabis-related businesses,” he said. “I was notified that Ashland has banned them, and there are a number of other places, including Bellville, that are considering moratoriums.”

Ontario City Council voted in 2017 to place a six-month moratorium on dispensaries following the state’s legalization of medical marijuana. It then extended the moratorium into 2018.

“I wanted to put this out there before some groups start coming before us so you can start to think about it and do some research,” Gallo said to council members.

Municipalities are not allowed to ban marijuana use or home cultivation, though they can regulate or prohibit dispensaries and commercial sales.

Existing medical dispensaries that have been blocked from selling recreational products can petition the next general election ballot. Local officials must allow the sale of recreational cannabis if voters approve the initiative.

Municipalities also cannot place additional taxes on cannabis-related businesses.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting: