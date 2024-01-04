It is with heavy hearts that Kimberly Reid and Aaron McNulty I announce the passing of their beloved son, Aaron David McNulty II. Aaron, 33, was born on July 29, 1990, in Mansfield, Ohio, and passed away on December 27, 2023. He was a cherished soul known for his warmth, creativity, and incredible talents. Aaron’s infectious laughter, captivating performances, and unwavering kindness touched many lives, bringing joy and originality into the world from an early age. His artistic journey began at Wynford High School, where he graduated with a deep passion for theatre, art, and music.

Aaron was a shining example of creativity and inspiration, leaving a profound impact on the local art scene in Mansfield. His love for acting, singing, dancing, poetry, and writing will continue to inspire those who follow in his creative footsteps, leaving a rich legacy for future generations in the performing arts community.

More than an artist and performer, Aaron was a devoted loved one. As a son, grandson, sibling, nephew, cousin, uncle, or confidant, Aaron enriched the lives of everyone he met. Described as empathetic, considerate, helpful, and compassionate, he often prioritized others above himself. Aaron’s ability to accept and love others for who they were was one of his strongest attributes. His inherent kindness and friendly disposition will certainly be missed. His humor and contagious laughter lifted spirits, and his genuine smile and ability to listen quickly and effortlessly turned strangers into friends. His easygoing demeanor created lasting bonds with those around him.

Although it’s hard to find someone Aaron didn’t like, his connections with loved ones, especially family, were most valued. Alongside his parents, Aaron is survived by grandparents Joe Topa and Velma Jean Frederick, siblings Tawny Brown (Nick), Sydney Pryka (Hayden), and Alex McNulty, nephews Landon, Jackson, Cayden, Henri, Pete, and Dax, aunts and uncles Cathy Nixon Sparks (Jeffrey (Blue)), Robyn McNulty, Cheryl (Fid) Jackson (Nick), Chris Topa, Lisa Frederick, Sara Snively (Chris), Jenny Strong, and Buddy Frederick; and cousins Lindsey, Lauren, Alaina, Elizabeth, Chloe, Christopher, Ryan, Seth, Kimberly, Carli, Chase, Josh, Allison, Jessica, Drew, and Dylan. He was preceded in death by his cherished grandmother Cheryl Topa and grandfather William (Bud) Frederick.

As we come together to mourn Aaron’s untimely departure, we will celebrate his unique attributes and the bonds that made his life significant. Friends, family, and colleagues have graciously shared kind words and fond recollections, painting a vivid portrait of Aaron’s enduring impact. Undoubtedly, Aaron will be remembered. The family expresses heartfelt gratitude for the condolences received. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mansfield Playhouse in memory of Aaron McNulty II. Alternatively, a live plant as a symbol of Aaron’s lasting impact on the lives he touched would be a meaningful tribute.

As we celebrate Aaron, we remember him with affection and gratitude. May his kindness, laughter, creativity, passion, and love continue to inspire us all. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Aaron McNulty’s life during calling hours Saturday, January 13, 2024 from 2:00-6:00 pm at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd., Ontario. Your presence and support during this difficult time are deeply appreciated.

