Nicholas John Patrick, 75, of Marco Island, Florida, passed away early Sunday, December 31, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a brief illness. Born January 15, 1948 in Shelby, Ohio, he was the son of John and Doris (McCarrick) Patrick.

Nicholas, better known as Nick, was well known by his family and friends as a man who deeply loved his wife, his family, the Florida sunshine, colorful clothing and things he could drive, well, fast! Nick had a smile that could light up a room, a kitchen where he was always cooking sensational food and go-fast boats and cars that he enjoyed sharing with friends and strangers alike. His car of choice was the iconic Corvette, which he began collecting in the 1970s, always upgrading every year to the newest and best model, most currently the mid-engine C8 Corvette. Many neighbors in his Florida community waved as Nick’s smiling face and pink-shirted self revved his way to the local McDonalds for his favorite coffee.

Nick worked for D&S Advertising for 33 years, then went on to work at Commercial Cutting for 15 years where he was President. He had set a goal to retire by age 53 and move to Marco Island, Florida, where he could live and enjoy life with his beloved wife, Patti, and by golly, he achieved it! Nick and Patti enjoyed 28 wonderful years in the sunshine together and also enjoyed their time back “home” in Lucas, Ohio, where both have lived most of their lives. Nick and Patti were inseparable, and together they enjoyed a life of hard work, good fun, and a slow dance in the kitchen that always ended with a kiss.

He is survived by his wife, Patti (Fanello) Patrick; his children, Matt (Cynthia) Patrick, Lisa (Chris) Parker and Kristoffer (Candiss) Patrick. Nick adored his grandchildren, and he had a special relationship with each of them that will leave them with lasting memories of their grandfather: Addalyn (Stephen) Brown, Ashtyn Patrick, Emilee Parker, Ryan Parker, Allie Parker, Preston Patrick and Sebastian Patrick; his brother-in-law, Fred Fawley; his sisters-in-law, Sherry Fanello and Susie Patrick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Nicholas Brent Patrick; his sisters, Marianne Barton and Mara Patrick; his brothers, James Patrick, Tom Patrick and John Patrick, Jr.; father-in-law, Mick Fanello; mother-in-law, Rose Fanello; brother-in-law, Michael Fanello; and sister-in-law, Nancy Fanello Fawley.

Friends may visit from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 15, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church by Father Kevin Moebius.

An additional Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Marco Island, Florida.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifewise Academy in Lexington or Ohio Bird Sanctuary.

