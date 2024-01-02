Carolyn (Schauwecker) Roberts died Wednesday, November 29, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio on May 28, 1940. A 1958 graduate of Madison High School, Carolyn worked in photo-finishing at Allprints, and retail sales at Maria’s Fashions, Readmore Bookstores, the Grace Inn, and Borders Books. She is a former member of the Apostolic Christian Church on Middle Belville Road in Mansfield, and attended Mountain View Lutheran Church in Phoenix.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Theodor and Matilda Schauwecker; her sister, Donna Strong; and her brothers-in-law, Clair Strong, and Jack Robertson. She is survived by her children, Theodore Roberts of Yountville, California, Jeffrey Roberts of San Diego, California, and Linda (David) Zavaleta of Phoenix, Arizona; her sister, Dorothy Robertson of Mansfield, Ohio; her grandchildren, Steven (Nicole) Roberts of Akron, Ohio, Jennifer Roberts of Denver, Colorado, Christina Roberts of Alexandria, Virginia, and Brian Roberts of Alexandria, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

Carolyn is fondly remembered for her love of music, flowers and decorations, spontaneous adventures and road trips, animals, words from the dictionary, generosity and kindness to others, and making countless wreaths, shadow boxes, flower arrangements, smocking, sewing, and needlework projects, many other crafts, and her extensive collection of skunk figurines.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial, open-house reception on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Ontario Event Center in Ontario, Ohio. Interment will be at Mansfield Memorial Park, after a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Phoenix Zoo, or to Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank (Chandler, Arizona).

Arrangements entrusted to Whitney & Murphy Bueler Mortuary in Chandler, Arizona.

Funeral Home: Whitney & Murphy Bueler Mortuary, Chandler Arizona

Website: buelermortuary.com