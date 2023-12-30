MOUNT GILEAD – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging has announced the appointment of new member, Glenna Plotts, to its Board of Trustees.

Plotts will serve as the Morrow County Representative.

Plotts retired as the superintendent of the Career Technical School District. She has expertise in education, community involvement, teamwork, leadership and management.

She currently serves on the Mid-Ohio Education Services Governance Board, the Tri Rivers Career Center Board of Education.

By serving on the Area Agency on Aging Corporate Board, she looks forward to giving back to the community and hopes to make a difference in the lives of aging adults.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at Hawkins Corner in Ontario, serves the North Central Ohio area including Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca and Wyandot Counties, providing assistance to aging individuals and disabled individuals.

Contact the Area Agency on Aging at (419) 524-4144 or (800) 560-5799. Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aaa5ohio/.