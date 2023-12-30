Joseph “Joe” Anthony Fanello, affectionately known as “Papa Joe”, passed away at Primrose Retirement Community on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Joe was born on August 5, 1934 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Joseph and Mary (Mazza) Fanello. Joe was a graduate of the Lucas Class of 1952. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1955-1957. Joe was the owner of Joe Fanello Concrete, retiring after 50 years.

A Godly man, Joe was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was devoted to serving others and one of the ways that Joe served was on the mission field which was Joe’s passion. He had taken missions’ trips to Canada, Ecuador 9 times, Haiti, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Springfield Missouri at the Baptist Bible College. On these mission trips, Joe used his skills and talents with concrete work to give to the less fortunate and improve their living conditions.

Joe was a hard worker. After retirement, he shared his shining smile and friendly welcoming personality as a greeter at Wappner Funeral Directors. He was always warm and comforting to those who came through the doors of the funeral home. Concrete was not only his occupation, but it was a hobby for him as well. He did enjoy golfing, woodworking, attending Lucas sporting events, and watching his grandchildrens’ sports as well. He was a faithful Lucas fan and did not like missing events.

Joe leaves behind to cherish many fond memories his children, Tim J. (Anita) Fanello, Theresa M. (Wade) Spencer, and Mark A. (Deana) Fanello; his grandchildren, Vincent (Whitney) Fanello, Erica (Doyle) Branham, Joel (Megan) Spencer, Thomas (Sara Adkins) Spencer, Morgan Yahney, and Kamryn Yahney; his great-grandchildren who lovingly called him “JoJo”, Emryn, Reeve and Aubyn Fanello, Summer and Carter Branham, Arralee and Harper Spencer and Hadley West; his siblings, Tony Fanello, Frank (Norma) Fanello, Rose Harris, and Mary Lou Fanello; his sister-in-law, Kathleen Fanello; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Sue Fanello; his siblings, Mick (Rose) Fanello, Rock (Peg) Fanello, Jenny (Bob) Toms, Sam Fanello, and Jim Fanello; and his brother-in-law, Joe Harris.

The family wishes to thank Primrose nurses and staff for their wonderful care and Southern Care Hospice nurses and staff especially Joe’s aide, Sara and his nurse, Jes.

Guests will be welcomed on Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. Rev. Harry Strachen will officiate the funeral service at 10:00 am on Friday, January 5, 2024 in the funeral home. Joe will be laid to rest at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lucas, Ohio. The family requests that you consider making a memorial contribution to the Cliff McGee Missions, as missions were Joe’s passion. This will help his passion live on. Memorial contributions can be made at bbfimission.com/givetocliffmcghee@cliffmcgheemissions.

