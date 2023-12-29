ONTARIO — Mayor Randy Hutchinson announced Friday that the senior center will reopen Jan. 2.

The Ontario Senior Center was closed for about a week beginning Dec. 22 to tend to maintenance issues.

Hutchinson said the center will close for one week beginning Jan. 22 for floor and general maintenance.

The senior center has daily activities Monday–Wednesday and Friday, and monthly meetings for a quilters group. It also hosts music groups and special events.

The center is always closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, according to its web page.