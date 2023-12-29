In Mansfield’s vibrant local music scene, 2023 marked another exceptional year for the Newsroom After Hours series. With four shows that featured a diverse lineup of 13 bands and artists, this independent live music series continued to thrive.

Additionally, the annual Halloween party saw three talented DJs take the stage, making it an unforgettable year for both performers and fans alike.

The enduring vitality of local talent in the Mansfield area is impressive. And the team at Richland Source is already hard at work planning for Newsroom After Hours 2024.

If you are a local musician with original songs and aspirations to perform in this renowned series, we encourage you to submit your artist streaming profile and music links to zac@richlandsource.com.

Before we turn our gaze toward the future, let’s take a moment to celebrate the standout tracks from 2023 that graced the Newsroom After Hours stage. Here, we highlight one favorite song from each of the 13 bands and artists who lit up our stage this past year.

In January, we will release the full, live set lists of all the bands below. Follow Newsroom After Hours on Spotify and other streaming services to listen.

Rock/Metal Night | May 12, 2023

“But Its a Love Song” by Cruze Campo. Cruze Campo, a band comprised of high school students, defied expectations with their classic rock throwback sound. In an era dominated by modern genres, Cruze Campo managed to bridge generational gaps and had even the most seasoned members of our newsroom ready to rock the night away.

“I Think I Tore My Heart Out” by Middling. Middling, in stark contrast to Cruze Campo, is a band that wouldn’t necessarily appeal to your boomer dad. Nonetheless, their 2023 tour across the Midwest, including a memorable stop at After Hours, showcased their talent for delivering rhythmic guitar riffs, raw vocals and lyrics that evoke an intense emotional response.

“Evil Equals” by TCRXP. TCRXP made their After Hours debut in May 2023, gracing our newsroom with a mesmerizing blend of layered sounds and heavy metal-style guitar riffs. Their performance harmonized perfectly with the dynamic light show provided by Potent Studios.

“God” by The Touch. Hailing from Mansfield, the four-piece punk rock sensation known as The Touch brought their infectious energy to After Hours in May, delivering a blistering 12-song set that showcased their fast-paced sound. If you have an affinity for short, catchy, Ramones-style punk music, The Touch might just save your musical soul.

Hip Hop Night | June 16, 2023

“Light” by Sempel and A.P. The Kidd. Mansfield natives Sempel and A.P. The Kidd made waves in 2023, gracing local stages at Newsroom After Hours, AK Hair Collective, Electric Company and more. Their continuous stream of new songs ensures you’ll be hearing more from this talented duo in the future.

“The Chronicles” by Kench and A.P. The Kidd. Kench joined forces with A.P. The Kidd to deliver “The Chronicles” at Newsroom After Hours, blending a laid-back beat with melodic rhymes for an unforgettable performance.

“Rolling Stone” by NEWERACAM. The spirit of “sad boy party music” remained alive and well in 2023, as NEWERACAM treated After Hours attendees to his song “Rolling Stone” in June. This track features evocative guitar riffs and lyrics that capture the essence of his unique style.

“Lightless Soul” by Vaundoom. Local rapper Vaundoom continued to produce exceptional music, earning an invitation to return to After Hours in 2023 to perform songs from his recent album, “The Curse of Man.” “Lightless Soul,” a standout single from the album, showcases a catchy hook intertwined with meaningful lyrics, characteristic of Vaundoom’s repertoire.

Indie Rock Night | Sept 15, 2023

“Beans” by Chico’s Brother & The Foster Kidz. Chico’s Brother & The Foster Kidz brought their quirky lyrics and upbeat, funky sounds to After Hours, and “Beans” perfectly encapsulated the joyful vibe they brought to the stage.

<a href="https://chicosbrother.bandcamp.com/album/chicos-brother-the-foster-kidz-live-at-richand-source-newsroom-after-hours">Chico's Brother & The Foster Kidz Live at Richand Source Newsroom After Hours by Chico's Brother & The Foster Kidz</a>

“Adams House” by G.D.M. Making their After Hours debut, newcomer G.D.M. closed out the night with the epic “Adams House.” The track took the audience on a captivating journey, transitioning from soft guitar riffs to a powerful chorus and layered sounds.

“Miserlude” by The Gerds. One of the standout tracks of the year, “Miserlude” by The Gerds left a lasting impression on us in 2023. Driven by brilliant drumming, dual guitars, and edgy vocals, this song is a must-listen.

“Sowing Division” by Mike Dasher. Mansfield Senior graduate and current D.C. resident Mike Dasher returned to Mansfield to perform at Newsroom After Hours in September. “Sowing Division” exemplifies his ambient sound and culturally relevant lyrics, demonstrating his continued musical growth.

“Mood Killer” by Birds Cage. Birds Cage, a stalwart in the Mansfield indie music scene, graced After Hours with a 9-song setlist in 2023, featuring tracks from their newly released album with beloved classics that delighted the crowd.

As we bid adieu to 2023, the Newsroom After Hours series remains a testament to the incredible local talent in Mansfield. We look forward to another year of captivating performances and musical discoveries in 2024.

Keep an eye out for the next wave of talented artists and remember to support local music by enjoying their music, engaging online, and attending their live shows.