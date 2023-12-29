Elizabeth Virginia Albers, 99, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Ontario Estates. Born March 18, 1924 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Charles Edmonstone, Sr. and Helen (King) Edmonstone.

Elizabeth was a 1942 graduate of Mansfield City High School. She worked for Tracy and Avery Wholesale Grocery and part time at Montgomery Ward. She later was employed as a secretary for Mansfield City Schools, Johnny Appleseed and Malabar High School retiring in 1985. She was also a substitute secretary for 17 years.

Elizabeth was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir for 32 years, taught Sunday School, was a member of the Priscilla Circle, served on the Board of Deacons for two terms and was an Elder for one term. She was a part of a Bridge Club from 1957 to 2011 and was very proud of her Scottish Heritage. She also cared very deeply for her departed cat, Misty.

She is survived by her children, Carolyn “Susie” (William) Cahill and Christine (Doug) Kahn; her grandchildren, John (Jessica) Cahill, Beth (Mark) Kuschner, Lindsey Kahn and Michael Kahn; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Lehman; a sister-in-law, Peggy Edmonstone; and numerous cherished family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Albers whom she married October 22, 1944; her sister, Mary Ann (John) Meadows; and her brother, Charles Edmonstone, Jr.

There will be no services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County.

