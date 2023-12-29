Cynthia Burky “Cindy” Ward, age 73, of Shelby, died Thursday, December 28, 2023 at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby. Her death follows a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Cindy was born March 15, 1950 in Shelby to Walter J. and Shirley P. (Amstutz) Burky. A 1968 graduate of Shelby High School, Cindy spent her career in the retail business most notably at Lazarus, Fashion Bug, Springmill Furniture Barn, and Burlington Coat Factory. Throughout her life she enjoyed golfing, bowling, and traveling. She also was a member of the Mansfield Liederkranz and the First Lutheran Church of Shelby.

On November 21, 1981 she married James Richard “Dick” Ward and he survives along with their son and daughter-in-law: Ryan and Megan Ward; grandchildren: Quinn and Rory; mother and step-father: Shirley and Jim Stine; sister: Kay (Jeff) Green; mother-in-law: Freida Bowman; and other relatives and friends. Cindy was preceded in death by her father: Walter J. Burky and sister: Sandra Burky.

Family and friends are welcome on Friday, January 5, 2024 from 10-11 am at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Immediately following, a procession will take place to Oakland Cemetery, Shelby for graveside services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org/donate).

