MANSFIELD — Maurice Bradley II played his best when the lights were the brightest.

Mansfield Senior’s junior linebacker and the area’s Defensive Player of the Year, Bradley led the Tygers with 144 tackles in 13 games — but statistics only tell part of the story.

Mansfield Senior (10-3) played 10 playoff-qualifying teams during the regular season and postseason. Bradley led the team in tackles in eight of those 10 games, including against Division II state champ Massillon in Week 3 of the regular season and Division III state champ Toledo Central Catholic in the regional semifinals.

The son of former Senior High great Maurice Bradley and nephew of coach Chioke Bradley, Maurice Bradley II was a big reason why the Tygers (10-3) won the Ohio Cardinal Conference crown for the first time since 2017. He returned an interception for a touchdown in what was the de facto OCC championship game, a 38-28 win over OCC runner-up West Holmes in Week 4.

Three weeks later, he hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass while lined up at tight end to stave off Ashland’s upset bid in a 14-6 win.

An All-Ohio first-team pick in Division III, Bradley is a piece of an all-area defense that includes four other All-Ohio first-teamers. Here’s a look at the area’s top defenders:

Defensive Line

Caleb Cunningham, Crestview: One of the most disruptive defends ends in north central Ohio, Cunningham was an All-Ohio first-team pick in Division VI and the Northwest District Lineman of the Year. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound senior recorded 102 tackles during the regular season, including 28 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Linkon Tyrrell, Galion: A 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensive end, Tyrrell led the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with 17 sacks during the regular season. He had 93 tackles, forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and blocked three kicks. Tyrrell was a first-team All-Ohioan in Division IV and the Northwest District Defensive Player of the Year.

Grason Bias, Ontario: A 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior, Bias led the Warriors with 21 tackles for loss and seven sacks among his 59 stops. He was an All-Ohio third-team pick in Division III and a Northwest District first-team selection.

Symirr Phillips, Mansfield Senior: The 6-foot-1, 240-pound junior had a breakout season with 82 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. Phillips was an All-Ohio third-team selection in Division III and a Northwest District second-teamer.

Aedan Nicol, Lexington: A 6-foot-2, 260-pound senior, Nicol was selected to the All-Ohio third team in Division III after helping the Minutemen reach the Region 10 playoffs. Nicol was an Ohio Cardinal Conference first-team pick and a Northwest District second-teamer.

Linebacker

Maurice Bradley II, Mansfield Senior: The area Defensive Player of the Year, Bradley led Senior High with 144 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. He was an All-Ohio first-team selection in Division III and the Northwest District Defensive Player of the Year.

Chase Studer, Ontario: A physical 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior, Studer led the Warriors with 70 tackles during the regular season. He had nine tackles for loss and an interception. Studer was a Division III All-Ohio third-team pick and a Northwest District second-teamer.

Carson Frankhouse, Galion: The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior led Galion’s defense with 94 tackles during the regular season. Frankhouse was a Division IV third-team All-Ohioan and Northwest District first-teamer.

Walker Weckesser, Danville: The 6-foot, 195-pound senior was the engine that powered the Blue Devils to the Region 25 championship game. Weckesser, who was Danville’s quarterback on offense, was selected the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference Player of the Year and was an All-Ohio first-team pick in Division VII. In addition to his offensive exploits, Weckesser ranked among KMAC leaders with four interceptions.

Secondary

Quinton Frankhouse, Ontario: An All-Ohio third-team pick in Division III, Frankhouse tied for the team lead with three interceptions and added 26 tackles. The 6-foot, 175-pound senior was a Northwest District first-team selection.

Jesse Rings, Centerburg: The 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior ranked second in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference with five interceptions. Rings was an All-Ohio third-team pick in Division V and A KMAC first-teamer.

Ja’ontay O’Bryant, Mansfield Senior: The 6-foot, 175-pound O’Bryant led Senior High with four interceptions, including a pick-six against Division II state champ Massillon. O’Bryant had 43 tackles and broke up a team-high eight passes. He was a Northwest District honorable mention selection and will play college football at Division II Tiffin.

Braylen Jarvis, Hillsdale: A hard-hitting safety, Jarvis had 105 tackles and two interceptions. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior was an All-Ohio honorable mention pick in Division VII and a Wayne County Athletic League first-teamer.

Punter

Landon Campbell, Galion: The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior was the All-Ohio first-team punter in Division IV after averaging 42.2 yards per punt during the regular season.

Punt Returner

Nate Dismuke, Mansfield Senior: A junior, Dismuke is one of the most electrifying return men in the area. In addition to his contributions on special teams, Dismuke caught 31 passes for 642 yards and had 38 tackles and three interceptions on defense.