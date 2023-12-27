Linda Sue Burriss, 75 of Bucyrus experienced the ultimate Christmas present and went home to be with the Lord on December 25, 2023. Linda was born October 10, 1948 to the late Glen and Rella (Hicks) Ramsey in Jamestown, Tennessee. Linda married Edward Nelson Burriss on November 26, 1966 who preceded her in death on October 30, 2005. Including her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by brothers Charlie, Mark, and Brian Ramsey; and sister, Glenna Hampton.

Linda is survived by daughters, Tammy (Chris) Stewart of Galion, and Diana Swartz of Bucyrus; grandchildren, Cassandra (Jason) Price, Taylor Stewart, Katelyn Stewart, Dustin (Morgan) Swartz, Kendra (Nick) Houghtlen; 1 great granddaughter Emerson Houghtlen; brother, Terry Ramsey of Mansfield; sister, Jennifer Howard of Mansfield.

Linda was a homemaker and retired from Bucyrus Community Hospital. She was a founding member of the Freedom Fellowship Church in Caledonia, Ohio. Linda enjoyed her pets, music, singing, going to church and spending time with her grandchildren and great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 am with Pastors Chris Stewart, Jeff Parsons, and Darrell Shaver officiating and burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm. Memorial contributions can be made through the funeral home and Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com

Funeral Home: Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home

Website: www.munzpirnstill.com