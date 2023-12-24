Elizabeth M. “Betty” McKinney, age 101 years 8 months and 2 days, passed away Friday morning, December 22, 2023 at the home of her granddaughter, Liz, where she resided.

Betty was born April 21, 1922 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Joseph R. and Harriet K. (Smith) Lawrence. A 1939 graduate of Lexington High School, Betty furthered her education by attending Mansfield Business College. As Betty would say, she served her life as a “professional volunteer”- a career at which she was outstanding. For over 46 years, Betty volunteered at Shelby Hospital which took her through the merging of Shelby Memorial Hospital to MedCentral Shelby Hospital and, eventually, OhioHealth Shelby Hospital. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Shelby and was proud to also serve on the Board of Directors for Flat Rock Care Center for many years.

Betty is survived by her son: Loren McKinney of Lexington; grandchildren: Phillip (Katie) McKinney, Joshua (April) McKinney, Elizabeth McKinney, Wenona (Scott) Wichlinski, and Joe Stankiewicz; and great grandchildren: Kiersten, Owen, Cameron, Eli, Tatum, Mathias, and Everett. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years: Dale J. McKinney in 1994; son: Edward James McKinney in 1950; daughter-in-law: Christine McKinney in 2012; and brother: William J. Lawrence.

Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 from 1-2 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where funeral services will immediately follow at 2 pm. Rev. James MacDonald will officiate the services with burial following in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 18 South Gamble Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875 or Flat Rock Homes via their website (https://www.flatrockhomes.org/make-a-gift/).

Additionally, the family would like to extend their gratitude to Freedom Caregivers, Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, and her special caregivers Janie Dixon, Linda Sharp, and Tina Lotz.

Online condolences may be left on Betty’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.

Funeral Home: Penwell Turner Funeral Home

Website: www.PenwellTurner.com