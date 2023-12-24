Brenda G. Lambert, age 77, resident of Mansfield, passed away Friday, December 22, 2023, at Ohio Health Hospital, surrounded by her loving children.

Born August 2, 1946, to James and Anna (Mollett) Ward, she had been a resident of Shelby for the majority of her adult life. Brenda was a dedicated mother and homemaker and volunteered her time at the Salvation Army in Mansfield. She enjoyed crafting, solving crossword puzzles, and shopping. She loved to visit the Zoo, thrift stores as well as Kingwood Center. Above all she adored her family and spending time with them.

She is survived by her four children James Tackett of Shelby, Andrew (Brenda) Pryor of Abbeville, AL, Shelby (Stephen) Burch of Shelby, Matthew Lambert of Columbus; nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; seven siblings James Ward of Texas, Charlie Ward of Mansfield, Peggy McLaughlin of Mansfield, Laura Reader of Mansfield, Donald Ward of Shelby, Barry Ward of West Liberty, KY and William Ward of Shelby; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Clearance Ward, sister Ellen Pitney and daughter-in-law Trish Tackett.

Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Friday, December 29, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM. Pastor Rick Pelfrey will officiate with interment held in Crawford County Memory Garden.

In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to the Salvation Army at 47 S Main St, Mansfield, OH 44902.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home: Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory

Website: www.barkdullfuneralhome.com