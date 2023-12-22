LEXINGTON — He scored four goals all season and six in his entire varsity career, but those aren’t the numbers that matter most to Lexington senior Terrance Corbin.

The area’s Player of the Year, Corbin will be defined by his team’s success.

Lexington was a combined 63-15-6 during Corbin’s high school career. The Minutemen won four district titles and advanced to the Final Four in 2021, Corbin’s sophomore season.

“Terrance is a program guy,” Lex coach Peter Them said. “He was always looking for ways for the program to get better and wanted to leave it better off than when he joined it.

“He would trade all the awards and postseason accolades to play one more game for Lex soccer with his brothers.”

A three-year starter and two-time captain, Corbin scored four goals and added two assists from his midfield spot.

He was selected to the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association All-Ohio first team in Division II and was the North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association Division II Player of the Year.

He was also selected to the Ohio Cardinal Conference first team after leading the Minutemen to the conference crown.

Corbin is the anchor of an all-area team that includes two other All-Ohioans. Here’s a look at the area’s best players:

Connor Hauger, Clear Fork: A senior forward, Hauger scored 20 goals and added 16 assists. He was an All-Ohio second-team pick in Division II and an all-district first-teamer. He was selected to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first team.

Isaac McFadden, Mansfield Christian: A senior midfielder, McFadden was an All-Ohio second-teamer in Division III. He scored seven goals and added seven assists as the Flames reached the district semifinals. He was an all-district first-team pick and a Mid-Buckeye Conference first-teamer.

Brody Earick, Lexington: The senior defender was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year, anchoring a defer se that surrendered just 15 goals all season. Earick was an all-district first-team pick in Division II.

Joey Walker, Madison: A high-scoring sophomore forward, Walker led the Rams with 22 goals and added eight assists. He was an OCC first-team pick and an all-district first-teamer in Division I.

Griffin DeBolt, Mansfield Senior: An athletic junior midfielder, DeBolt scored 11 goals and added five assists. DeBolt was selected to the all-OCC and all-district first teams.

Hector Sanchez Vidal, Ontario: The talented sophomore forward scored 11 goals and added eight assists as the Warriors won the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and advanced to the district semifinals. Sanchez Vidal was selected to the all-MOAC and all-district first teams.

Degan Herr, Madison: A senior midfielder, Herr helped the Rams to a 12-4-2 record. He scored five goals and added five assists. Herr was an All-OCC and an all-district first-team pick.

Kaden Howman, Ashland: A talented sophomore midfielder, Howman scored nine goals and had five assists. Howman was selected to the All-OCC and all-district first teams.

Garrett Stacy, Mount Vernon: A senior midfielder, Stacy led the Yellow Jackets to a tie for third in the Ohio Cardinal Conference standings and a first-round playoff win. Stacy was selected to the All-OCC first team and the all-district first team in Division I.

Zach Turlo, Lexington: A senior midfielder, Turlo helped the Minutemen win the OCC title and reach the Sweet 16 for the sixth year in a row. Turlo was an All-OCC first-teamer and an all-district first-team pick in Division II.

Dante McGinty, Ontario: A senior goalkeeper, McGinty record 59 saves as the Warriors won an outright Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference crown and reached the district semifinals. McGinty was selected to the All-MOAC first team and was an all-district first-teamer in Division II.