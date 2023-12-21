Miriam J. Blake, age 97, of Mansfield passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Wedgewood Estates.

She was born May 22, 1926 in Marion to the late Beatrice (Sutton) Wolf and Paul Secord.

Miriam graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and received her associate degree from the Cleveland Institute of Art. She married Robert S. Blake on May 26, 1951. Miriam worked as a secretary at Denison University, the Toledo Museum of Art and then Bowling Green State University. She was a great lover of the arts and music and was an avid Ohio State fan. She enjoyed volunteering at Kingwood Center for many years and was a member and supporter of the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Holly Blake and her partner Jeremy Morgan, her son Benjamin S. Blake and her cousin Nancy Sutton.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and her mother Beatrice Wolf.

Friends may call Wednesday December 27, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home 2553 Lexington Avenue. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at Mansfield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions for Miriam may be made to Kingwood Center.

