Mark Joseph Sloboda, 36, of Mansfield, passed away unexpected at his home from natural causes on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Mark was born June 17, 1987 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the beloved son of Todd and Barbara (Weiland) Sloboda. Mark was a 2005 graduate of Ontario High School. Passionate about his country, Mark was a proud Corporal in the United States Marine Corp serving in Afghanistan with the 1/6 Charlie Company. He worked with his father at Sloboda Construction. Family-oriented, Mark loved spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed making meals for them and his friends as he was the master of the grill and loved grilling out. Mark was a collector of die cast construction equipment and coins. A passionate love for animals of all kinds, he dearly loved his furry friends.

Mark leaves to cherish abundance of fond memories his parents; his brother, Tim (Dawn) Sloboda of Paso Robles, CA; his step-daughter who he was very active in raising, Cadence Green and her mother, Christine Sloboda; his grandmother, Pat Weiland of Huron; his aunt and uncles, Rob (Lori) Sloboda, Doug (Kim) Sloboda, Mike Weiland, Phil Weiland, Dan (Kendra) Weiland, and Janet (William) Lewis; great-aunt, Martha Kay McCartney; his cousin and best friend, Greg Sloboda; and numerous other cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ivan and Marcina Sloboda and Raymond Weiland.

Guests will be received from 4:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Rd. Pastor Mike Ziadeh will officiate the funeral services at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at the funeral home with full military honors being performed by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 40726 Nashville, TN 37204 or online at www.garysinisefoundation.org.

